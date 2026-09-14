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'Stay calm and composed': Ishan Kishan reveals key to switching formats after Afghanistan win

Ishan Kishan opened up on the importance of staying calm and adapting quickly while switching between formats in international cricket. The India wicketkeeper-batter also explained his teamwork with Abhishek Sharma during their 121-run stand in the T20I win over Afghanistan.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
'Stay calm and composed': Ishan Kishan reveals key to switching formats after Afghanistan win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Stay calm and composed': Ishan Kishan reveals key to switching formats after Afghanistan win
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