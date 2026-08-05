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Stephen Fleming approaches Michael Hussey for England batting coach role: Report

Stephen Fleming, who was handed the reins of the Test side recently after Brendon McCullum's sacking, reached out to Michael Hussey to gauge his interest in taking up the role.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 01:28 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 01:28 AM IST
Stephen Fleming approaches Michael Hussey for England batting coach role: Report
Image Credit: England Cricket/IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Stephen Fleming approaches Michael Hussey for England batting coach role: Report
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