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'Stephen Fleming is the best person': Rob Key on England Test coach appointment

England men's managing director Rob Key backed the appointment of Stephen Fleming as Test head coach, calling the former New Zealand captain "the best person" to lead the team into a new era. Key also dismissed concerns over Fleming's limited red-ball coaching experience, saying his leadership, tactical expertise and vast coaching pedigree make him the ideal choice to rebuild England's Test side.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 08:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
'Stephen Fleming is the best person': Rob Key on England Test coach appointment
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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