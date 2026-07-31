/'Stephen Fleming is the best person': Rob Key on England Test coach appointment

Fleming will take charge from England’s tour of South Africa, with Marcus Trescothick to be the interim head coach for the Tests against Pakistan, starting on August 19. “Again, with the process, I was clear that one of the stipulations wasn't going to be that he had to be in for that Pakistan series because that would have narrowed the field. My job was to go out there and get the very best person we could and I felt that was Stephen Fleming.