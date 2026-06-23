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Stephen Fleming likely to continue as CSK head coach for IPL 2027 despite recent struggles: Report

Chennai Super Kings are expected to retain Stephen Fleming as head coach for IPL 2027, backing the veteran despite two disappointing seasons. The franchise will review its campaign after MLC 2026, with MS Dhoni's future likely to be among the major topics discussed.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
Stephen Fleming likely to continue as CSK head coach for IPL 2027 despite recent struggles: Report
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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