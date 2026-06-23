/Stephen Fleming likely to continue as CSK head coach for IPL 2027 despite recent struggles: Report

Despite Chennai Super Kings disappointing performances over the last two Indian Premier League seasons, the franchise is unlikely to make any changes to its coaching setup ahead of IPL 2027. As per cricbuzz, the long-serving head coach Stephen Fleming is set to continue with the five-time IPL champions and is expected to receive a one-year contract extension.
The development comes amid growing speculation over the future of the former New Zealand captain after CSK's poor run in IPL 2026. Chennai finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025 with just four wins and followed it up with an eighth-place finish in the recently concluded IPL 2026 season.
Fleming has been associated with Chennai Super Kings since the franchise's inaugural IPL season in 2008 and took over as head coach in 2009. Under his guidance, CSK won five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, making him one of the most successful coaches in league history.
Following CSK's disappointing 2026 campaign, questions were raised about whether the franchise would consider a change in leadership. Fleming himself acknowledged that his future would depend on the management's assessment. "Well, it's always a choice for the management. There's been a lot of talk about it. I know we are judged on results; that's fair. So yeah, that's the management's call," Fleming had said after the season.
However, the report states that CSK management continues to back Fleming and is not expected to part ways with the veteran coach ahead of IPL 2027.
The franchise's recent struggles sparked criticism from sections of the fanbase, with "Sack Fleming" campaigns even surfacing on social media. Despite the pressure, CSK appear committed to maintaining continuity within the setup.
Fleming is currently serving as head coach of Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 in the United States. The report suggests that while CSK will conduct a review of the season after the conclusion of MLC, Fleming's position is not expected to be a major point of discussion.
While Fleming's continuation appears likely, one of the major discussions within the franchise could revolve around MS Dhoni's future. The legendary former captain did not feature in any IPL 2026 matches due to fitness concerns.
The report also noted that CSK have received trade enquiries, although the franchise has denied speculation regarding a potential player swap involving Delhi Capitals. As of now, CSK's stance remains that no player is available for trade.
After winning their fifth IPL title in 2023, Chennai Super Kings narrowly missed the playoffs in 2024 before enduring two difficult seasons. With Fleming expected to remain at the helm, CSK will hope to rebuild and return to contention in IPL 2027.
The franchise is expected to review its overall strategy after the ongoing MLC season, with decisions regarding squad composition and future plans likely to be taken in the coming months.
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