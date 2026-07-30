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Stephen Fleming replaces Brendon McCullum as England men's Test coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed Stephen Fleming as the England men's Test head coach. Fleming steps into one of the most high-profile roles in world cricket after an 18-year coaching tenure with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Stephen Fleming replaces Brendon McCullum as England men's Test coach
Image Credit: England Cricket

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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