Stephen Fleming, the former New Zealand captain, has been appointed as the new head coach of the England men’s Test team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officially announced on Thursday.
The 53-year-old Fleming replaces fellow countryman Brendon McCullum following a unanimous decision by the ECB’s selection panel. McCullum was removed from Test duties earlier this month after a run of poor results (including a difficult Ashes campaign and a home series defeat to New Zealand) but remains in charge of England’s white-ball teams.
Fleming steps into one of the most high-profile roles in world cricket after a storied 18-year coaching tenure with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings and a playing career that led him to be New Zealand’s most successful Test captain in a career spanning 111 matches.
As a player Fleming was New Zealand’s longest-serving (80 Tests) and most successful Test captain (28 wins). He played for Middlesex, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire where also enjoyed success in captaining Notts to a drought-breaking County Championship title in 2005.
He led CSK to a record five Indian Premier League titles as a coach and reached the final 10 times. Fleming also led Southern Brave to the final of The Hundred men's competition in 2023, and has coached CSK’s affiliate teams in South Africa and the USA as well as the Melbourne Stars.
"I’m incredibly excited to be joining England as Test Coach. It’s one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket and I am honoured to be appointed.
I am looking forward to working with the players and bedding in the gains made by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. Of course, the ambition is always to win now. But equally, it’s about ensuring the team is well placed for the medium and long-term future. There is a lot of young talent in and around the team and our aim is to help them fulfil their potential as world-class cricketers," said Fleming in an media release issued by ECB.
"I’m particularly looking forward to working with Joe Root as Captain - a generational talent who has achieved so much already. There is still plenty more to come from him, and I’m excited to support him so he can enjoy and thrive in the role in what is a different context to his first stint.
I’m also excited to work with Harry Brook. The best players are never finished products, and helping Harry continue to develop his extraordinary talent and his leadership will be an important part of this journey.
I know what it feels like to have the weight of leadership and international cricket take their toll, and when that happened to me, my love for the game was rekindled by going to Notts and winning the County Championship. English cricket gave that to me and it is a privilege to have this chance to give something back," he added.
ECB Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, expressed strong confidence in the Stephen Fleming's ability to turn England into a world-class outfit.
"Stephen Fleming is one of the most highly respected figures in cricket, and we are very fortunate that someone of his calibre is willing to take on the challenge of being the England Men's Test Head Coach," said Key.
"I believe he is the best person to guide a team stacked full of potential and turn that talent into a world-class outfit that can not only achieve success but sustain it," he added.
Fleming's role will begin after the start of the upcoming Test Series against Pakistan, during which Marcus Trescothick will serve as interim head coach.
This is to allow Fleming to spend time with his family in New Zealand after leaving his long-term association with CSK earlier this month. Fleming is set to fly to the UK later this summer to begin preparations for the South Africa Test tour.
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