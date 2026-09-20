/Stephen Fleming targets No. 1 Test ranking, keeps WTC high on agenda as England coach

The New Zealander takes over from Brendon McCullum, who served in the role from 2022. He comes into the role after an underwhelming performance by the English side over the last 18 months, which he believes would have hurt McCullum. "That was one thing that will probably hurt him (McCullum) a little bit (underperformance) - I think he feels what I feel now, that there's an opportunity around the corner. He was also realistic about what had gone on and just very honest.