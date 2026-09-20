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Stephen Fleming targets No. 1 Test ranking, keeps WTC high on agenda as England coach

Stephen Fleming has signed a contract with the ECB through September 2030 following a two-week recruitment process. His first assignment as the Test coach will be against South Africa in winter, followed by a home Ashes series, which the New Zealander holds in high regard.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 10:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
Stephen Fleming targets No. 1 Test ranking, keeps WTC high on agenda as England coach
Image Credit: England Cricket

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Stephen Fleming targets No. 1 Test ranking, keeps WTC high on agenda as England coach
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