Steve Smith Equals Big Bash League Record For Most Hundreds With Stunning 121

BBL 2025: Australian Test captain Steve Smith once again proved his brilliance in white-ball cricket, smashing a scintillating century to lead the Sydney Sixers to a commanding victory against arch-rivals Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) clash at the SCG on Saturday, January 11.

A Dominant Performance

Smith, returning to the Sixers after an intense Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he found top form with two centuries, continued his stellar run in the BBL. Opening the innings alongside James Vince’s replacement, Smith initially struggled to get going but soon found his rhythm, dismantling the Scorchers’ bowling attack.

The Sixers lost early wickets, but Smith formed a crucial partnership with skipper Moises Henriques, stabilizing the innings. Smith reached his half-century in 36 balls and then shifted gears, completing his century in just 58 deliveries. The final flurry of runs saw him add 21 runs off six balls, propelling the Sixers to a record total.

Record-Breaking Century

Smith's innings of 121 was his third BBL century, equaling the record for the most centuries in the tournament. He now shares this feat with Ben McDermott, but Smith achieved it in just 32 innings, showcasing his dominance.

BBL 2025: Most Centuries In History

3 - Steve Smith (Sixers) in 32 innings

3 - Ben McDermott (Hurricanes/Renegades/Heat) in 96 innings

2 - Craig Simmons (Strikers/Scorchers) in 20 innings

2 - Alex Carey (Strikers) in 56 innings

2 - Luke Wright (Stars) in 57 innings

Sixers Post Their Highest Team Score

Smith’s brilliant knock, supported by Henriques’ quickfire 46 off 28 balls and Ben Dwarshuis’ explosive cameo of 23* off seven deliveries, helped the Sixers set a daunting total of 220/3. This surpassed their previous highest team score of 213/4 against the Melbourne Stars in 2021.

A Tough Chase for the Scorchers

The Perth Scorchers faced an uphill task to chase down 221, requiring their batting lineup to produce an extraordinary performance. Smith’s knock not only energized the Sixers but also set a high standard for the remainder of the BBL season.