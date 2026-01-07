Steve Smith, star Australia batter, created history at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday, moving past Jack Hobbs to become the second-highest run scorer in Ashes history with a magnificent ton on Day 3 of the ongoing 5th Test against England. The impressive century also moved him to second on the Ashes century list.

The 36-year-old Smith struck his 37th Test century as he built on Travis Head’s blistering knock of 163 to take Australia past England’s total to gain a key first innings lead for the hosts.

Smith moved past Hobbs’s 3636 to be second only to the great Sir Don Bradman in the Ashes top run scorers’ list. His 13 hundreds against England are also only bettered by Bradman who has 19 centuries.



Steve Smith's Ashes Journey

Steve Smith made his Ashes debut in 2010 at Perth and it took him 15 innings to record his first hundred which came in 2013 at The Oval, and the right-handed batter hasn’t looked back since.

His best performance in an Ashes series came in 2019 when Australia toured England for four Tests in which Smith amassed 774 at an average of 110.57.

His hundred in Sydney was the first of this series and also his 18th century as captain, with six of those centuries coming against England, the most against any team as skipper.

The 36-year-old’s ton was crucial as he took Australia’s lead past the 50-run mark on day three after Head had given the hosts the perfect platform.

Travis Head Continues His Red-Hot Form

Starting the day at 166/2, Travis Head continued to assert himself on the English bowlers as he notched up his 12th hundred before adding another 63 runs to get Australia within hundred runs of the English total before being dismissed.

Smith, well supported by Cameron Green, then helped Australia go into the lead and assume a position of strength while notching up milestones of his own.

Australia had secured the series after winning the first three Test matches before England ended their 14-year wait for a Test victory in Australia with a win in Melbourne to gain valuable ICC World Test Championship points.

Ashes 2025-26 schedule:

First Test: Perth Stadium, November 21-22 (Australia won by eight wickets)

Second Test: Gabba, December 4-7 (Australia won by eight wickets)

Third Test: Adelaide Oval, December 17-21 (Australia won by 82 runs)

Fourth Test: MCG, December 26-30 (England won by 4 wickets)

Fifth Test: SCG, January 4-8