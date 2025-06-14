Steve Smith Injury Update: Dislocated Finger Rules Australia Star Out Of WTC Final 2025 Against South Africa

In a gripping Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final 2025 at Lord’s, Steve Smith’s brave 66-run knock was quickly overshadowed by a gut-wrenching moment that could have serious implications for Australia’s title hopes. The veteran batter and vice-captain dislocated his right little finger while attempting a sharp catch in the slips — a painful blow both physically and strategically for the Aussies.

Smith, fielding close-in with a helmet on, dropped a critical catch offered by South African skipper Temba Bavuma, off Mitchell Starc’s delivery. What made matters worse was the immediate aftermath — Smith clutched his finger in agony, visibly shaken, with reports later revealing that the bone had pierced through the skin, indicating a compound dislocation.

Smith Taken to Hospital for X-Rays: Cricket Australia Confirms Injury

Shortly after the incident, Cricket Australia issued a statement confirming the extent of the injury.

“Steve Smith has suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger while fielding in the slip cordon during the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord’s. He has been taken to hospital for X-rays and further treatment,” the statement read.

Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of the match, dealing a heavy blow to Australia, who are trying to defend a modest second-innings lead. His absence from the field could potentially swing the match in South Africa’s favour, especially with Bavuma being handed a second life.

Match Situation: Proteas Closing in on Historic Win

With a target of 282 runs, South Africa reached 72/2 at the time of the incident. Bavuma’s reprieve, courtesy of Smith’s drop, could prove to be a turning point in what has been a tightly-contested final.

Australia managed only 212 in their first innings despite Smith’s half-century, while South Africa posted a strong reply before the Aussies clawed back with some key wickets in the second innings. However, with 78 runs left to chase, the Proteas are now inching closer to a historic win at the Home of Cricket.

Expert Reactions: Ian Smith and Others Weigh In

Veteran broadcaster Ian Smith, commentating live, provided a grim update:

“It’s a compound dislocation. You could see the pain etched across his face. This not only hurts them physically but mentally too — he’s a pillar of this side.”

Australian teammates looked stunned as Smith walked off flanked by the team doctor and physio. According to The Daily Telegraph, Smith reportedly dry-heaved at the sight of his finger, which was visibly misaligned and bleeding.

Hope for Recovery: West Indies Series Still Possible

Despite the severity of the injury, early signs point to no immediate need for surgery, which offers a ray of hope for Australian fans. Smith’s wound has been stitched up, and he is expected to undergo further scans to assess ligament and tendon damage.

If healing progresses well, Smith may be available for the upcoming Australia vs West Indies Test and T20I series, but the final call will depend on his recovery timeline and hand functionality in the coming weeks.