STEVE SMITH

Steve Smith Poised To Step Up As Stand-In Captain For Opening Ashes Test

Australia’s cricket team faces a critical leadership decision ahead of the 2025 Ashes series, with captain Pat Cummins facing uncertainty due to a persistent lower back stress injury. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 08:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Steve Smith Poised To Step Up As Stand-In Captain For Opening Ashes TestImage Credit:- Cricket Australia

Australia’s cricket team faces a critical leadership decision ahead of the 2025 Ashes series, with captain Pat Cummins facing uncertainty due to a persistent lower back stress injury. The series, set to begin on November 21 in Perth, is one of the most anticipated contests in international cricket, and Cummins’ fitness will play a pivotal role in Australia’s preparation.

Cummins’ Injury and Fitness Concerns

Cummins has not bowled since July, and recent scans suggest his injury has not fully healed. Cricket Australia has emphasised the importance of long-term player health, leaving his participation in the opening Test highly unlikely. While hopes remain for his involvement later in the series, medical staff are monitoring his recovery closely.

Steve Smith Poised to Lead

In Cummins’ potential absence, Steve Smith is ready to step in as captain. Smith has previously captained Australia in six Tests when Cummins was unavailable, achieving five victories, highlighting his experience and ability to lead the side under pressure. Smith expressed confidence in a smooth transition, saying, “I know how the team operates… it’ll just be a seamless sort of transition if that comes around.” He also emphasised that while he is prepared to lead, the team performs best with Cummins at the helm.

Impact on Team Strategy

Cummins’ potential absence will affect both leadership and the bowling attack. Smith, primarily a batsman, will focus on maintaining team balance and morale, while support from senior bowlers will be crucial. Analysts expect adjustments in bowling strategies, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood likely taking on additional responsibilities in the pace department. 

Australia’s management is confident in Smith’s experience and believes the team can adapt effectively, ensuring that the squad remains competitive in the high-stakes opening Test.

