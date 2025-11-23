Steve Smith Responds As Calls Grow For Travis Head To Become Permanent Test Opener

Travis Head’s explosive century in the opening Ashes Test at Perth has reignited debate over his long-term role in Australia’s Test batting order. After being promoted to open due to team needs and Usman Khawaja’s fitness concerns, Head produced a stunning 83-ball 123, steering Australia to a commanding win inside two days, and instantly sparking calls for him to take on the role permanently.

However, while Head’s performance impressed teammates and fans alike, veteran batter Steve Smith has urged caution before making any permanent decisions.

“We’ll See How Things Go”: Smith Keeps Door Open but Unlocked

Speaking after the match, Smith praised Head’s innings as one of the finest aggressive displays in Ashes history but stopped short of confirming a fixed opening role. “We’ll continue to see how things go,” Smith said when asked if Head had earned the job full-time. He added that while Head brought the perfect mix of intent and control at the top of the order, the decision would depend on team balance, conditions, and consistency going forward.

Smith also noted that batting positions are flexible and shouldn’t be viewed as permanent labels, stating: “It’s just a position to me, whatever suits the team best.”

Head’s Case: Form, Fearlessness, and Momentum

Head’s recent record strengthens his claim. His fearless approach aligns with modern Test cricket’s shift toward attacking rhythm, especially in pressure formats like the Ashes. Similar success prompted selectors earlier this year to use him as an opener against Sri Lanka, suggesting this isn’t a one-off tactical experiment.

Selectors acknowledged that Head replacing Sam Konstas as opener earlier in the year wasn’t accidental but part of a strategy to test his suitability in different conditions.