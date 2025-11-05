Steve Smith Returns As Captain As Australia Name Squad for Ashes 2025-26 Opener

Australia have confirmed their 15-member squad for the opening Test of the Ashes 2025-26 series against England, starting November 21 at Perth Stadium. With regular skipper Pat Cummins ruled out due to injury, Steve Smith has been named captain for the first Test.

The biggest headline from the announcement was the exclusion of young opener Sam Konstas, while Marnus Labuschagne earned a recall, and Jake Weatherald was rewarded for his stellar domestic form. Weatherald, last season’s leading run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield, is likely to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.

Chief selector George Bailey said the squad was balanced and reflected strong domestic performances:

“We are looking forward to the squad connecting and preparing in Perth, leading on from a busy domestic and white-ball schedule. With 14 of the chosen players participating in the next round of the Sheffield Shield, we’ll continue to gather information ahead of the first Test.”

Weatherald’s selection comes after a string of consistent red-ball performances this season, while Labuschagne’s domestic revival has brought him back into contention for a top-order role. Josh Inglis has also been included as a batting option and as a backup wicketkeeper to Alex Carey.

With Cummins sidelined, Smith will lead a strong lineup featuring experienced names such as Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Beau Webster in the middle order. The pace attack includes Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, and Sean Abbott, offering depth and variation in Australia’s bowling arsenal.

Australia’s Squad for the First Test

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England’s Squad

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

Ashes 2025–26 Series Schedule

1st Test: Perth Stadium, November 21-25

2nd Test: Gabba, December 4-8

3rd Test: Adelaide Oval, December 17-21

4th Test: MCG, December 26-30

5th Test: SCG, January 4-8