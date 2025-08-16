Steve Smith, Ricky Ponting Share Views On Joe Root’s Century Hunt In Australia: ‘That’s On His Bucket List’

As the much-anticipated Ashes 2025-26 series draws closer, attention is once again on England’s premier batter Joe Root. Despite amassing more than 13,500 Test runs in his illustrious career, Root still has one glaring gap in his record: a century on Australian soil. Ahead of the tour, two modern-day Australian greats-Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting-have weighed in on Root’s quest to break that barrier.

Steve Smith: “That’s on his bucket list.”

Steve Smith, speaking to Sky Sports, acknowledged Root’s consistent brilliance but highlighted the unique challenge Australia poses.

“In the last two years, he has been incredible. His ability to make big scores- to go from 50 to a hundred- was one thing he, you know, he got caught in that 50 to 100 spot for quite a while. Now, he’s just making it count and going on and making huge scores. He hasn’t scored a 100 in Australia, that’s being talked about quite a lot. I am sure that is something that he wants to tick off his bucket list.”

Ricky Ponting: “An anomaly, not a weakness”

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Root’s lack of centuries down under is more of a statistical oddity than a shortcoming.

“What he’s done the past five years is extraordinary. Look at the numbers: he’s got 13,500 runs. I rank players on how long they can stay at the top of their powers. You can be a great player for 30 to 40 games, but can you sustain that level for 150 games? Joe probably wasn’t a great player for his first 100 games; he had 17 hundreds in 97 Tests, but he’s turned into a great player. He has got 21 hundreds in his past 60 games.”

Root’s Challenge in Numbers

Total Test runs: 13,543

Matches: 158

Centuries in Australia: 0

Average in Australia: 35.68 (27 innings)

Highest in Australia: 89

Root himself has admitted he is determined to focus on enjoying this tour, free from the pressures of captaincy or off-field distractions.

What’s at Stake?

For England, the Ashes are about reclaiming glory in Australia, where they haven’t won a series since 2010-11. For Root, however, the campaign carries a personal subplot, finally reaching three figures in the toughest away conditions.