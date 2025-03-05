Steve Smith’s Shocking Retirement: Australian Star Calls Time on ODI Career After Champions Trophy Semi-Final Loss

Australian cricket star Steve Smith has officially announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) following his team’s semi-final loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday. The veteran batter revealed his decision to teammates after the match, confirming that he will no longer feature in the 50-over format but will continue playing Test and T20 cricket.

An Illustrious ODI Career

Smith leaves behind a remarkable ODI legacy, having played 170 matches, amassing 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. Initially debuting in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder against the West Indies, he transformed into one of Australia’s most dependable batters. He also contributed with the ball, taking 28 wickets at an average of 34.67.

A key figure in Australia’s 2015 and 2023 ICC World Cup-winning campaigns, Smith took over the ODI captaincy in 2015 and even led the team in his final match against India in the absence of Pat Cummins. His contributions earned him several accolades, including being named Australia’s Men’s ODI Player of the Year in 2015 and 2021, as well as making it to the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year in 2015.

Smith’s Emotional Farewell

Reflecting on his retirement, Smith expressed gratitude for his journey in ODI cricket:

"It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it. There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight, along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey."

He added that preparing for the 2027 World Cup should be a priority for Australia and that it was the right time to step aside. However, he remains focused on Test cricket, with upcoming fixtures including the World Test Championship Final, a West Indies tour, and the Ashes against England at home.

Cricket Australia Pays Tribute

Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Todd Greenberg praised Smith’s impact on the team:

"Congratulations to Steve on an amazing One Day International career. His ability to accumulate runs in all conditions and his astute leadership have been crucial to Australia’s success, including the 2015 and 2023 World Cup wins."

Chair of Selectors George Bailey acknowledged Smith’s decision, confirming that he remains a vital part of Australia’s Test team and will continue to lead in the red-ball format.

With this announcement, Smith joins the ranks of Australia’s greatest ODI players, leaving behind a rich legacy in the 50-over game while focusing on Test cricket and the shorter T20 format.