/Steve Smith scripts history; joins Ricky Ponting, Allan Border in exclusive 11,000-run Test club

Australian batting maestro Steve Smith etched his name deeper into the annals of cricket history on Wednesday, becoming only the third Australian after Ricky Ponting and Allan Border and the 12th player overall to cross the monumental 11,000-run mark in Test cricket.
The 37-year-old veteran reached the landmark during the ongoing second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series against South Africa at St George’s Park.
Walking in under tricky conditions, Smith anchored Australia’s resistance, top-scoring for the side with a gritty 28 off 88 deliveries featuring two boundaries as the visitors were bowled out for 99 in reply to South Africa’s 425/9 declared. Marco Jansen took five wickets in the innings, and the hosts enforced the follow-on.
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Most runs for Australia in Men's Test cricket
Batter Runs
Ricky Ponting 13378
Allan Border 11174
Steve Smith 11000*
Steve Waugh 10927
David Warner 8786
A Modern-Day Master
Since making his debut against Pakistan at Lord's in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder batting at No. 8, Smith’s transformation into one of the purest red-ball run machines has been nothing short of extraordinary.
His 37 Test centuries stand as the second-most in Australian Test history behind Ponting (41) and sixth on the all-time list globally, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ponting (41), Kumar Sangakkara (38), and Joe Root.
Beyond the raw volume, it is Smith’s speed and consistency that set him apart. Crossing 11,000 runs in fewer than 230 innings places him among the fastest batters in the game's 149-year history to reach the milestone - a list led by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (208 innings) and West Indies icon Brian Lara (213 innings).
Even in the twilight phase of his career, Smith remains the linchpin of Australia’s middle order. With Australia atop the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, the most experienced batter in their current squad has been prolific with the bat, scoring around 650 runs from 10 Tests in the ongoing cycle.
As Australia continues to push for a spot in another World Test Championship final, Smith's hunger for runs and knack for conquering challenging conditions abroad ensure his legacy as one of the greatest Test batsmen ever seen remains firmly intact.
Australia's Hope From Smith
Australia will hope for their seasoned run-getter to conjure up a special innings with the second Test of their ongoing series against Proteas hanging in the balance.
Having restricted the visitors for 99 in the first innings, South Africa have enforced a follow-on as they eye to level the series 1-1 in Gqeberha.
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