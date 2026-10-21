/Steve Smith scripts history; joins Ricky Ponting, Allan Border in exclusive 11,000-run Test club

Since making his debut against Pakistan at Lord's in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder batting at No. 8, Smith’s transformation into one of the purest red-ball run machines has been nothing short of extraordinary.



His 37 Test centuries stand as the second-most in Australian Test history behind Ponting (41) and sixth on the all-time list globally, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ponting (41), Kumar Sangakkara (38), and Joe Root.



Beyond the raw volume, it is Smith’s speed and consistency that set him apart. Crossing 11,000 runs in fewer than 230 innings places him among the fastest batters in the game's 149-year history to reach the milestone - a list led by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (208 innings) and West Indies icon Brian Lara (213 innings).



Even in the twilight phase of his career, Smith remains the linchpin of Australia’s middle order. With Australia atop the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, the most experienced batter in their current squad has been prolific with the bat, scoring around 650 runs from 10 Tests in the ongoing cycle.



As Australia continues to push for a spot in another World Test Championship final, Smith's hunger for runs and knack for conquering challenging conditions abroad ensure his legacy as one of the greatest Test batsmen ever seen remains firmly intact.



Australia's Hope From Smith



Australia will hope for their seasoned run-getter to conjure up a special innings with the second Test of their ongoing series against Proteas hanging in the balance.



Having restricted the visitors for 99 in the first innings, South Africa have enforced a follow-on as they eye to level the series 1-1 in Gqeberha.