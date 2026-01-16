Steve Smith Smashes BBL Record, Hits 32 Runs In An Over With 4 Back To Back Sixes For Sydney Sixers - WATCH

In an incredible display of power hitting, star Australia batter Steve Smith on Friday, on January 16, etched his name into the record books by hitting the most runs in a single over in Big Bash League (BBL) history.

While playing for Sydney Sixers, Smith dismantled Sydney Thunder bowler Ryan Hadley in the 12th over of the chase, amassing 32 runs in the over. The 32 runs in an over - the highest in BBL history - included 4 back to back sixes.



Breakdown Of The Record Over

The historic over of the Big Bash League (BBL) took place during the Power Surge, where Steve Smith took full advantage of the fielding restrictions.

Smith got going with a towering six over deep backward square leg, then launched another massive hit over long-on. The bowler Ryan Hadley found no relief as Smith sent the third delivery sailing over deep backward square leg again before neatly flicking the next ball beyond the deep square-leg boundary.

The fifth delivery was a no-ball that Smith dispatched for four, before the over concluded with a wide and two more runs, taking the total from the over to 32. Smith surged to 88 during this passage and went on to complete his century in the 14th over, finishing the innings studded with five fours and nine sixes.



Eventually, Smith got out for 100 and Lachlan Shaw and Jack Edwards took Sydney Sixers over the victory line.

Steve Smith Reacts After His Historic Feat

After his historic feat, Steve Smith said that he was fortunate enough to hit a few sixes for Sydney Sixers in the run chase.

"Yeah it was a nice wicket, obviously chasing 190 had to get off to a nice start. Babar and I had a really nice partnership there that set up the platform. And then got to the Surge and it was go time. So, yeah, fortunate enough to hit a few over the fence on the Surge and get us in front of the race. Top of the bounce, flick behind square. Probably 110. Yeah, it felt like it was a bit shorter this side. Maybe a bit of wind going that way as well. And just felt the seamers were probably the right match-up at that stage. I thought they would come and bowl into the wicket. I was just gonna try and launch a few and yeah, happened to hit a few in the middle," said Smith after the match.

"Yeah, so we spoke at the 10-over mark and they said, take the Surge straight away. I was like, no, give it one over. I want to hit to the short boundary and I don’t want to screw up the first over. And I looked to try and get 30 off that over. I think we got 32. So it’s a good result. I’m not sure Babar was too happy with me knocking back that single though," he added.