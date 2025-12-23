Steve Smith To Captain Australia In Ashes 4th Test As Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon Ruled Out
Steve Smith captains Australia in the Ashes 4th Test at the MCG as Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon miss out, with Jhye Richardson and Todd Murphy recalled for the Boxing Day clash.
- Steve Smith returns as captain for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG
- Pat Cummins rested, Nathan Lyon ruled out after hamstring surgery
- Jhye Richardson and Todd Murphy recalled to strengthen Australia’s attack
Cricket Australia has unveiled a 14-member squad for the fourth Test of the 2025–26 Ashes series against England, starting December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. With the Ashes already retained, the focus now shifts to leadership changes and squad depth as Steve Smith steps in as captain, replacing Pat Cummins, while Nathan Lyon has been ruled out for the remainder of the series due to injury.
The announcement has sparked widespread interest, not just because of the absences, but due to the strategic recalls of Jhye Richardson and Todd Murphy. Even with a commanding 3-0 series lead, Australia’s selection signals a balance between workload management, injury prevention, and preparing the next wave of match-winners.
Why Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon Miss Out
Pat Cummins has been rested as part of Cricket Australia’s long-term workload management plan. With a heavy international calendar ahead, the decision reflects a broader strategy to preserve Australia’s premier fast bowler for future assignments.
Nathan Lyon’s absence, however, is a significant blow. The veteran off-spinner sustained a hamstring injury in Adelaide and will require surgery, ruling him out for an extended period. Lyon had just climbed to sixth on the all-time Test wicket-takers list, underlining how pivotal his presence has been during the series.
Steve Smith’s Proven Leadership at the MCG
Steve Smith’s appointment as captain brings stability and experience. Having led Australia in 31 Tests previously, Smith is no stranger to the responsibility. His record at the MCG is outstanding, with an average above 60, making him an ideal leader for the high-profile Boxing Day Test.
Smith also adds tactical sharpness, particularly against England’s struggling batting lineup. His calm authority and deep understanding of conditions are expected to keep Australia’s momentum firmly intact.
Jhye Richardson and Todd Murphy Strengthen the Attack
Jhye Richardson’s return is one of the most talked-about aspects of the squad. After a lengthy injury layoff, the express pacer is back, offering raw pace and aggression. His inclusion bolsters an already formidable seam attack featuring Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
Todd Murphy comes in as Lyon’s replacement, earning his recall on the back of strong Sheffield Shield performances. While Murphy is yet to play a home Test, his control, bounce, and ability to extract turn make him a compelling option on an MCG surface that often rewards patient spin bowling.
Australia’s Dominance Sets the Tone
Australia have been relentless throughout the series, dominating England across all departments. Wins in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide showcased depth in batting, discipline in bowling, and sharp fielding standards.
With the Ashes secured, the fourth Test presents an opportunity to test bench strength while maintaining intensity. Players like Cameron Green, Travis Head, and Mitchell Marsh continue to provide balance, while Alex Carey’s consistency behind the stumps remains a key asset.
Full Australia Squad for Ashes 4th Test
Steve Smith (captain), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Beverley, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Todd Murphy, Beau Webster, Matthew Short.
