Steve Smith Trolls England’s Selection Strategy & Ben Stokes Ahead Of Ashes 2025

Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith has fired an early shot ahead of the Ashes 2025-26, questioning England’s pace attack and hinting that the selectors, along with skipper Ben Stokes, might have made a tactical misjudgment in their team selection. Despite Australia’s own injury concerns with Pat Cummins and Sean Abbott ruled out of the Perth Test, Smith believes that England’s pace-heavy setup may not be ideally suited to Australian conditions.

Speaking to reporters on November 13, Smith said, “Those sort of nibblers can be quite tricky. So they might have got things the wrong way around, if that makes sense, in terms of the pace from previous years. But obviously they've got those guys at their disposal now. They probably weren't fit, ready or old enough a few years back.”

Smith On Eng Strategy

The Australian skipper suggested that England’s selection strategy might have overlooked the value of bowlers who can extract movement and control rather than relying purely on raw speed. Adding a touch of humor, Smith joked that Australian pitches might as well “have branches hanging off them,” emphasizing that slightly slower bowlers could actually pose a greater challenge on such surfaces.

He elaborated further, saying, “If you can do both, that's a good skill. But sometimes the slower guys are almost harder to play on those wickets where you have to make the pace. It’s going to be different. But I think we’ve got plenty of players that play fast bowling well, and it’s going to be a good challenge.”

England’s Pace Options Under Scrutiny

England’s current fast-bowling lineup for the series includes Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Brydon Carse. Skipper Ben Stokes himself is capable of generating good pace, and his overs will be vital to England’s balance. However, the absence of seasoned swing bowlers James Anderson and Chris Woakes could be felt, with Tongue seen as the closest in style to them.

Injury Scare for England’s Mark Wood

England’s preparations took a hit when Mark Wood suffered an injury scare during an intra-squad warm-up match. The pacer experienced stiffness in his left hamstring and was sent for precautionary scans. He bowled two four-over spells against the England Lions at Lilac Hill, marking his first appearance since recovering from a left knee injury. Wood had also missed the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 earlier in the year.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed, “The plan for Mark Wood was for him to bowl eight overs today. He has some stiffness in his hamstring, which has kept him off the field for some time during the second session of the first day and will undergo a precautionary scan tomorrow. He is expected to bowl again in two days’ time. It is unlikely he will return to the field today.”

With the first Test just over a week away, both teams are grappling with fitness concerns and selection debates, setting the stage for another fiercely contested Ashes series.