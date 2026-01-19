Steve Smith Wants Olympic Gold, Says T20 World Cup 'Ship Has Sailed'

The star Aussie batter Steve Smith expressed his aspirations of featuring in a T20I for Australia in the Olympics, but admitted that playing for his country in big T20I tournaments may not be possible anymore, saying "that ship has sailed," according to ESPNcricinfo.

Smith, who last featured in a T20I for Australia back in February 2024, recently smashed a 42-ball 100 for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL), followed by 54 off 40 deliveries against Brisbane Heat to help the Sixers into the Qualifier final.

However, Smith acknowledged that his chances in major Australian tournaments may be limited, but he's focused on enjoying cricket, performing well, and aiming for a spot in the team for the 2028 LA Olympics.

"I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments. But I think that ship's sailed. I reckon they've got two opening batters that are doing pretty well. I'm relaxed, doing what I can here and having some fun. My main goal, as I've said before, is to get in the team when the Olympics is rolling around. I'd be keen to do that. That'd be pretty cool. Keep doing what I'm doing and you never know," Smith said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

In T20Is, Smith has scored 1094 runs in 67 matches for Australia, at an average of 24.86 and a strike rate of 125.45.

Smith has, of late, batted as an opener for the T20 franchises that he has featured for around the world. Notably, Smith's T20 stats showcase that he has the best credentials as an opener compared to other positions that he has batted in. As an opener, Smith has an average of 47.67 and a strike rate of 155.08.

Smith explained that previously he often had to stabilise the innings in the middle order, but opening allows him to play more freely, enjoy batting, and take on the bowlers from the start.

"I've played some different roles. A lot of the time when I was playing, I was the guy that had to stick it together in the middle. If there were a couple of early wickets I'd have to be the one to rebuild. I wasn't always the go out and play freely kind of player. It was a different kind of role. Since opening the batting, it gives me an opportunity to just be free from ball one, see it as I see it and take it on and have some fun out there," he said.

Smith said he's working on increasing his power to compete with big hitters, but the main change is that opening the batting suits his style, allowing him to play more freely and target unique areas.

"I'm trying to get a bit stronger and hit the ball a little bit further," he said. "I've got to try and keep up with some of the guys that hit the ball a mile. But honestly, I don't think a lot's changed. I've had the opportunity now just to open the batting. Obviously starting with two out it kind of suits me. I hit the ball to some unique areas. It's nice to bat up top like most people want to do."

The former Australian cricketer and the current Chair of Selectors for the Australian men's cricket team, George Bailey, stated that Smith's name is still "in the mix" for the national T20I team, ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Notably, Australia have already announced their provisional T20 World Cup 2026 squad, and although changes can be made until January 31, the selectors will alter their plans only in the event of injuries.

George Bailey said that Steve Smith's strong BBL form makes him a valuable option for Australia's T20I team, and while the team already has good options, Smith would be considered if any changes were needed.

"It's a great problem to have, isn't it? He's playing incredibly well, as he has done in the BBL for the last couple of years, in a position that we've got really good coverage in. But if there were moving parts and something was required around there, no doubt his name would be in the mix," said Bailey as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I'd hate to put a line through saying that Steve couldn't bat anywhere else, because I think he's proven us wrong, or he's proved his ability to be able to do that on a number of occasions. I think when he's had international opportunities of late, it has been at the top. Certainly, his most recent ones have been. He's played a lot of international T20 cricket. Clearly, when he goes back to the Big Bash, he is a level above," Bailey said further.