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'Stick to our strengths': N Sree Charani reveals India’s winning mantra after Pakistan rout

India’s spin attack dismantled Pakistan for just 55 before the Women’s T20 Asia Cup clash was wrapped up in 8.4 overs. N Sree Charani and Prema Rawat picked three wickets each as India registered a dominant seven-wicket win.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
'Stick to our strengths': N Sree Charani reveals India’s winning mantra after Pakistan rout
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Stick to our strengths': N Sree Charani reveals India’s winning mantra after Pakistan rout
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