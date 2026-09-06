/'Stick to our strengths': N Sree Charani reveals India’s winning mantra after Pakistan rout

"It is actually special for me because of all the matches I have played, like the WPL debut, the World Cup debut, and my India debut, and the whole crowd was there. So, I was not ready for the pressure. I was under a lot of pressure when I made my debut," said Rawat. "But when I go back for practice, I create that situation. So, because of that, I am used to it now. So, it feels good."