'Still a Baby': AB de Villiers lauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi after U-19 WC final heroics

Former South Africa great AB de Villiers has showered lavish praise on India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, following his sensational performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final, describing the youngster as “still a baby” while admiring his rare maturity and professionalism.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, de Villiers reflected on Suryavanshi’s journey over the past year, particularly highlighting how the young batter handled the transition from the IPL back to age-group cricket, something many players struggle to manage.

“Vaibhav is still a baby,” de Villiers said. “We saw him perform at the IPL, and I thought he’s got talent, but there are going to be a lot of obstacles and ups and downs. To go back to the U-19s after getting a taste of the highest level, and still find the same passion, drive and intensity, is very difficult. I’ve got so much respect for him.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Praise Beyond the Runs

Suryavanshi’s match-defining knock in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final earned widespread acclaim, but de Villiers stressed that what impressed him most was not just the volume of runs but the composure and attitude shown by the young batter under pressure. “He could easily have been arrogant,” de Villiers noted. “But he was so professional in his performances. I’m not just talking about the runs; it was the way he carried himself, the way he approached every ball. That kind of maturity at such a young age is rare.”

The former Proteas captain underlined how Suryavanshi’s approach reflected a player well ahead of his years, particularly in a high-stakes final where expectations were enormous.

Advice for the Road Ahead

While praising Suryavanshi’s talent and temperament, de Villiers also offered a word of caution and guidance for the young star and his peers navigating early fame. “I think it’s important for these youngsters to have people around them who remind them to enjoy the journey, enjoy life and the friendships they build,” he said. “Cricket is your passion, go for it, become the best in the world. But there are more important things in life, too.”

De Villiers acknowledged that pressure is an unavoidable part of elite sport, but stressed the importance of balance to sustain long-term success.