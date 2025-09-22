“Stop Calling It a Rivalry”: Suryakumar Yadav Highlights India’s Dominance Over Pakistan After Win In Asia Cup 2025

The much-hyped India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 turned into another one-sided affair as the Men in Blue registered a commanding six-wicket win in Dubai. Chasing a modest target of 172, India’s young opening duo, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, made light work of Pakistan’s bowling attack, stitching together a blistering 105-run partnership in just 9.5 overs.

incredible that Pakistan still leads India 88-78 across all formats. an entire generation has grown up watching their team get demolished almost everytime they play India. speaks volumes of just incredibly superior previous generations of PCT were pic.twitter.com/lwkMM6Lw4H September 21, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Abhishek stole the show with a match-winning knock of 74 off 39 deliveries, hammering six fours and five towering sixes. Gill complemented him with a fluent 47, while Tilak Varma (30* off 19) and Hardik Pandya (7*) sealed the chase with ease, leaving Pakistan’s bowlers clueless.

This result extended India’s record to 12 wins in 15 T20I meetings against Pakistan, highlighting the gulf between the two sides.

Suryakumar Yadav: “Stop Calling It a Rivalry”

Post-match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav made headlines not just for the win, but for his bold remarks at the press conference. When a Pakistani journalist suggested that the “standards” between the two teams were drifting apart, Suryakumar smilingly retorted:

“Sir, my request is that we should now stop calling India vs Pakistan matches a rivalry. If two teams have played 15 matches and it’s 8-7, that’s a rivalry. Here it’s 12-3. There is no contest.”

With his witty yet blunt response, Suryakumar effectively ended the debate, reinforcing India’s supremacy in the shortest format.

Pakistan Left Searching for Answers

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha admitted his side was at least 15–20 runs short despite being well placed at 91/1 in the first 10 overs. Dropped catches from India momentarily gave Pakistan hope, but they could not capitalize, finishing on 171/5.

“We have yet to play a perfect game in this event,” Agha said. “After being 91 in 10 overs, we lost our way. Still, I felt 171 was a challenging total, but our bowlers couldn’t stop India’s openers.”

With this loss, Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the Asia Cup final are now hanging by a thread, as they must defeat Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi to stay alive.

Abhishek Sharma Emerges as India’s Game-Changer

One of the biggest takeaways for India has been the rise of 25-year-old Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander’s fearless batting has given India explosive starts throughout the tournament. His ability to read bowlers early and capitalize on powerplay overs earned rich praise from his skipper.

“He knows what is required of him, what bowlers are going to bowl, and that’s a big plus point for him,” Suryakumar said. “He is learning with every game.”

With such form, Abhishek is fast cementing his place in India’s T20 setup, adding depth to an already formidable batting order.

India’s Winning Formula: Depth and Discipline

Since the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India have beaten Pakistan seven times in a row across white-ball formats. This streak is no coincidence. India’s batting depth, sharper fielding, and disciplined bowling have consistently exposed Pakistan’s inability to sustain pressure.

In Dubai, despite a few dropped catches, India’s bowlers pulled things back with tight middle overs, restricting Pakistan to a below-par score. The chase then became a formality as India’s openers dismantled Pakistan’s pace attack, which looked toothless without early breakthroughs.