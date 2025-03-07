Babar Azam has been facing a lot of criticism due to his poor form for Pakistan. As a result, Pakistan was knocked out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan recently announced the T20I squad for the series against New Zealand where Babar Azam failed to find a spot.

Amidst all the criticism, Babar Azam’s father backed his son after his omission from the Pakistan T20I squad for the upcoming NZ series. Babar’s father looked disappointed with the backlash that the Pakistan star batter has been facing for a while.

“The boss is always right. Despite being a member and receiving the cap for the ICC T20 Team of the Year, he got dropped. No worries, he will perform in the National T20 and PSL, Inshallah, and will soon be back in the team," Babar’s father, Siddique, wrote in a post on Instagram.

“But I request the respected former players, who are big names, to choose their words carefully. If someone responds, they might not be able to handle it. You are the past, and your doors will never open again," Siddique added.

“Some people say the father speaks too much, but I am his first and last coach, spokesperson, mentor, and the most well-wisher and father in the world. So those who are not worthy or capable should have patience."

“I request the lovers of cricket to stop the shouting and uproar. Before listening to their words, please check their own performance during their time on the PCB website. This should be enough for the wise. Long live Pakistan!" Babar’s father added.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has also been rested from the T20I squad for the New Zealand tour. Salman Ali Agha replaced him in the Pakistan team. The Men in Green will be taking part in a total of five T20Is and three ODIs during the white-ball tour of New Zealand between March 16 and April 5.