'Strike hi nahi mila powerplay mein': Tilak Varma hilariously accuses Ishan Kishan despite his gamechanging 77 vs Pakistan at T20 WC 2026

India’s clinical 61-run victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup was defined by a breathtaking opening burst from Ishan Kishan. Despite the early loss of Abhishek Sharma for a four-ball duck, Kishan’s aggressive approach ensured India never lost momentum. His teammate Tilak Varma, who watched the carnage from the non-striker's end, has now revealed the inner workings of their mid-pitch partnership during those crucial first six overs.

The Powerplay Onslaught

On a tacky R. Premadasa surface where other batters struggled for timing, Ishan Kishan appeared to be playing on a completely different track. The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was responsible for 42 of India’s 52 runs scored during the powerplay, with a staggering 32 of those runs coming purely from boundaries.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The assault began when Kishan smoked premier pacer Shaheen Afridi over mid-wicket for a massive six, before turning his attention to Pakistan's much-hyped spin quartet. Tilak Varma, who walked in at number three, found himself as a spectator to one of the most one-sided powerplay performances in the history of the rivalry.

Tilak Varma’s Perspective

Reflecting on the innings during a chat with the broadcaster, Tilak Varma admitted that he was happy to play second fiddle while Kishan was in "the form of his life."

“Powerplay pe thoda better aa raha tha bat pe. Phir bhi, the way Ishan has batted, dusre end se mujhe bhi laga, strike hee nahin mila powerplay mein. Toh mujhe bhi laga maar raha hai toh accha hee hai team ke liye. Main bola, ‘Bhai tu lagaate reh’. Agar wicket gira dusre end pe, main sambhalta hoon. Rotate karunga,” Tilak remarked.

Translation: ('The ball was coming onto the bat better in the powerplay. But the way Ishan batted it seemed like he was batting on a different pitch and I didn’t get strike in the powerplay. I thought it’s good for the team if he keeps hitting. I told him, ‘Keep hitting, if the wicket falls at the other end, I’ll take care of it and rotate strike.')

Player of the Match: Ishan Kishan

Kishan’s eventual 44-ball 77 was the cornerstone of India’s 175/7, their highest-ever total against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. During the post-match ceremony, the Player of the Match opened up about his technical adjustments and his strategy for the large Colombo outfield.

"The wicket was not that easy. Sometimes, you just have to believe and focus on your strengths. Was just watching the ball, sticking to my strengths and making them run as much as possible. I did work a lot on my off-side game, so then I can have them bowl where I want them to bowl. On a big ground, you get bigger gaps. Trying to hit the gaps, trying to take two runs. Knew we had to put up a total like 160-170, which would be a good total for us," Kishan remarked.

Historic Dominance

The result was a total capitulation for Pakistan, who were bundled out for 114 in 18 overs. This marked their joint-lowest total against India in T20 World Cup history. The victory not only confirmed India’s spot in the Super Eight but also served as a fitting conclusion to a "rivalry day" that began with the India A Women’s team achieving a similar dominant result in Bangkok earlier that afternoon. India truly wanted the same result for both teams, and thanks to Kishan’s "gung-ho" approach, they achieved exactly that.