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'Strong teams never forget': Amol Muzumdar on India learning from 2024 defeat to win Asia Cup 2026

India women's head coach Amol Muzumdar said strong teams never forget their previous setbacks as he praised his side for learning from their 2024 final defeat to Sri Lanka and responding with a dominant 72-run victory in the Asia Cup 2026 final.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 03:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
'Strong teams never forget': Amol Muzumdar on India learning from 2024 defeat to win Asia Cup 2026
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Strong teams never forget': Amol Muzumdar on India learning from 2024 defeat to win Asia Cup 2026
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