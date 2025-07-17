Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal's early dismissal on Day 4 played a major role in shifting the momentum of the third Test in England’s favour. India were chasing 193 runs in the fourth innings at Lord’s, but the chase began poorly with Jaiswal falling for a seven-ball duck in just the second over. Jaiswal, who attempted a pull shot off Jofra Archer, ended up top-edging the delivery and was caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. The dismissal left India at 5 for 1, putting pressure on the rest of the batting lineup.

Speaking on the ‘For The Love Of Cricket’ podcast, Stuart Broad criticized Jaiswal’s shot selection, saying, “So Jaiswal getting out, really bad shot, I’m surprised he just didn’t look to cut it over the off-side. Suddenly England are like okay, we are in. He is the player who moves the scoreboard forward.”

Broad explained the importance of having an aggressive opener in low chases, citing examples like Sehwag and Warner, who can take the game away quickly. “In a low chase, when you are defending, if you come to bowl and you’ve got a Sehwag, Warner, the opening batters that can take the game away from you and they up 60 for none or one off ten, the game is sort of done,” he added.

He also pointed out how Karun Nair’s entry changed the tempo of the match and allowed England to regain control. “As soon as Karun Nair came in, he is someone who plays each ball on merit, then England could control it and set attacking fields, create pressure. So I thought that was a really big moment. England making that breakthrough early, Jaiswal gone,” Broad said.

Karun Nair was later trapped lbw by Brydon Carse, and further setbacks followed as Shubman Gill and nightwatchman Akash Deep were dismissed cheaply, leaving India at 58 for 4 at stumps. On Day 5, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and KL Rahul were dismissed in quick succession. Despite Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 61, India were bowled out for 170, losing the match by 22 runs. England now lead the five-match series 2-1 with two Tests remaining.