Stuart Broad Mocks Washington Sundar’s Prediction After India’s Defeat In 3rd Test vs England

In a series filled with fierce competition, riveting comebacks, and high-stakes drama, the India vs England 2025 Test series has lived up to the billing — and then some. But amid the intense cricketing action, it was a tongue-in-cheek remark from England’s veteran pacer Stuart Broad that stole headlines ahead of the decisive final day at The Oval.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Broad cheekily named his "favourite moment" from the series — and it had less to do with wickets or runs and more to do with confidence gone awry.

“Washington Sundar said after Day 4 at Lord’s that ‘India would definitely win this Test’. Then he chipped one back to Jofra Archer and went back for a duck. It did make me smile,” Broad said with a grin.

His comment was aimed at Washington Sundar’s bold assertion before India’s fourth innings collapse in the third Test. With India needing just 193 to win and four wickets down by stumps on Day 4, Sundar’s confidence seemed justified. But cricket has its own script.

India’s Painful Collapse at Lord’s: The Turning Point?

The Lord’s Test, now etched in memory for both fans and players, was perhaps the most pivotal game of the series. India, needing a modest total to secure a win, looked poised for a stunning chase with Ravindra Jadeja leading a gritty lower-order fightback alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. But England’s disciplined attack held their nerve.

India eventually fell short by 22 runs — a narrow defeat that could haunt them if England complete the 3-1 series win on Day 5 of the ongoing fifth Test.

Series Decider at The Oval: England on the Brink, India Clinging On

Heading into the final day at The Oval, England need just 35 runs to win the match and the series. Joe Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) delivered masterclasses in pressure batting, stitching together a 195-run stand that swung momentum heavily in England’s favour.

Despite rain and bad light delaying the inevitable, the equation is simple: England are favourites, but India — needing four wickets — will throw everything at the hosts in a bid to square the series 2-2.

Currently, Jamie Smith (2*) and Jamie Overton (0*) are at the crease with England on 339/6 chasing 374.

What Washington Sundar’s Moment Teaches Us

While Stuart Broad’s remark may come off as playful banter, it highlights the psychological battles within Test cricket. Confidence can galvanize a team — or backfire spectacularly. Sundar, known for his composure under pressure, made a brave call. But as Broad's quip underlines, in cricket, results speak louder than words.

Still, the 2025 series has been a revelation for young Indian talents. Shubman Gill's maturity, Ravindra Jadeja’s resilience, and Jasprit Bumrah’s aggressive spells have all provided bright spots — even as England's tactical superiority and batting depth have often tilted the balance.

Day 5: One Hour to Decide a Series

As fans gear up for a nerve-wracking final day, the spotlight will be on how India’s bowlers approach the task. Can Bumrah produce magic with the second new ball? Will Ravichandran Ashwin, whose role has been subdued this series, step up? Or will England’s batters calmly finish the chase?

Whatever happens, this IND vs ENG series — capped off by Stuart Broad’s humorous jab — has reminded fans why Test cricket remains the ultimate test of skill, character, and unpredictability.