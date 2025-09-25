Stuart Broad Picks Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal As Next-Gen Fab Four Alongside Brook And Rachin Ravindra

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has revealed his picks for the next generation of cricket’s Fab Four a group of batters he believes will dominate world cricket in the coming years. Speaking on the For The Love Of Cricket podcast, Broad included Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal from India in his elite list, alongside Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand and Harry Brook of England.

Broad’s Selections for the Future

Broad praised the young quartet for their exceptional talent and match-winning abilities. “I think Shubman Gill has got to be there in that conversation,” Broad said. “Jaiswal has huge talent and the ability to take the game away. Harry Brook is penned in, and Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand as well.”

Broad also mentioned exciting names like South Africa’s Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis, calling them future prospects, but ultimately settled on Gill, Jaiswal, Brook, and Ravindra as the next Fab Four.

Jos Buttler in Agreement

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, Broad’s podcast partner, backed the selections, particularly the two Indian stars. “Gill, especially after the summer he had in England, and Jaiswal, I’d agree with that. That is a strong Fab Four,” Buttler said.

Legacy of the Original Fab Four

The term Fab Four was first coined in 2014 by late New Zealand legend Martin Crowe, who identified Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith as the batters destined to rule Test cricket. Crowe’s prediction proved spot on as the quartet went on to dominate all formats for nearly a decade, breaking records and winning major trophies.

While Smith has retired from ODIs and Kohli has ended his ODI and T20I careers, Root and Williamson continue to remain key figures in their respective teams, though they feature less frequently in T20Is.

The Rise of Gill and Jaiswal

Broad’s endorsement comes as Shubman Gill enjoys a meteoric rise, having recently taken over as India’s Test captain and delivered a record-breaking series in England. Yashasvi Jaiswal, India’s first-choice Test opener, has impressed with his fearless batting but is yet to secure regular opportunities in limited-overs cricket.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra has already cemented his place across formats and is seen as a future Black Caps captain. England’s Harry Brook continues to shine in both Tests and white-ball cricket, showcasing the kind of consistency that earned him a spot in Broad’s elite list.

With these young stars already making headlines, cricket fans may be witnessing the formation of a new era one where Gill, Jaiswal, Ravindra, and Brook carry forward the legacy of Kohli, Root, Williamson, and Smith.