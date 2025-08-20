Stuart Broad Plans Coaching Shift, Wants To Guide England’s Upcoming Pacers After Retirement

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has revealed his interest in coaching England’s U19 and U17 fast bowlers, aiming to guide youngsters who could become the next Jofra Archer or James Anderson.

Transition from Player to Mentor

Broad, who retired from international cricket in 2023 after playing 167 Tests and taking 604 wickets, is the second-highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Test history. Since retirement, he has moved into cricket commentary but is eager to remain connected with the game through coaching.

Initial Talks with Rob Key

“I haven’t set any dates, but probably next year I’d look at dipping my toe into it a little bit more. I’ve chatted to Rob Key about doing some work with the younger bowlers in the England setup when the schedule allows,” Broad told The Telegraph.

Experience with South Africa Ahead of WTC Final

Broad had already experienced a coaching role, serving as a consultant for South Africa ahead of their WTC final against Australia at Lord’s in June. He shared insights with their bowlers about using the crease and adjusting lengths at Lord’s. Broad stressed he was careful not to overwhelm the South African players. “I just chatted to the bowlers about little things, like getting wider on the crease or adapting to sudden changes in conditions,” he said.

Support for Involving Ex-Cricketers in Coaching

Broad endorsed Rob Key’s vision of involving former players like Anderson, Andrew Flintoff, and Graeme Swann in coaching roles. “You want your best cricket brains still sharing knowledge with the best players without unnecessary hurdles,” he remarked. Looking to the future, Broad expressed excitement about emerging talent such as Harry Moore, a 6’6” pacer recovering from a stress fracture. “Where could he be in four years? Maybe less. Spotting and nurturing such high-ceiling talents excites me,” he concluded.