Stuart Broad Slams Frequent Ball Changes In Lord’s Test Between IND vs ENG: ‘Unacceptable, Dukes Have A Problem’

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has lashed out at the persistent issue of ball changes during the ongoing third Test between India and England at Lord’s, calling it “unacceptable” and a clear sign that Dukes cricket balls have a serious quality problem.

Ball Change Controversy at Lord’s

The controversy erupted just a few overs into Day 2, when India raised concerns about the shape of the Dukes ball, which was barely 10 overs old. The umpires attempted to pass the ball through the designated ring gauge but failed, indicating the ball was already out of shape.

India captain Shubman Gill was visibly animated, seen speaking in frustration with the umpires both during the moment and again at the drinks break, clearly unhappy with the inconsistency.

But that wasn’t the end of it. Only 48 deliveries later, the ball had to be changed again, reigniting discussions about the durability of the Dukes balls being used in this series.

Stuart Broad Reacts

Broad, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, took to social media to voice his concern:

"The cricket ball should be like a fine wicketkeeper, barely noticed. We are having to talk about the ball too much because it is such an issue, and is being changed virtually every innings. Unacceptable.

Feels like it's been 5 years now. Dukes have a problem. They need to fix it. A ball should last 80 overs. Not 10."

Broad’s remarks echo what many players and fans have been observing, that ball durability has become a persistent and avoidable distraction in the series.

Bumrah Brilliance on Day 2

Despite the ball fiasco, India started Day 2 on a fiery note, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge. He dismissed England captain Ben Stokes (44) with a magnificent delivery that nipped back and shattered the stumps.

Soon after, Joe Root, who earlier reached his record-shattering century (104 off 199 balls), was undone by a sharp inswinger that brushed the inside edge before hitting the timber. He walked back without adding much after reaching his milestone.

On the very next ball, Bumrah trapped Chris Woakes for a golden duck. Although the on-field appeal was muted, a confident review revealed a faint edge to keeper Dhruv Jurel, handing India back-to-back blows.

Jamie Smith Keeps England Afloat

England, however, found a savior in Jamie Smith, who capitalized on an early reprieve after being dropped by KL Rahul on 5. He stitched an unbeaten 82-run partnership with Brydon Carse, guiding England to 353/7 at lunch on Day 2.