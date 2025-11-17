Stump-Mic Fight Erupts: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Fierce Exchange With Ubaid Shah Ignites India-Pakistan Clash - Watch

In a high-octane showdown that lived up to the India vs Pakistan rivalry, teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again showcased why he is being hailed as Indian cricket’s next big power-hitter. The 14-year-old prodigy produced a blistering 28-ball 45 in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 clash in Doha, giving Pakistan their first fierce taste of his brute hitting ability—before falling agonisingly short of a well-deserved half-century.\

Despite the missed milestone, Suryavanshi’s innings stood out as the defining moment of India’s batting effort, anchoring a fiery start before a middle-order collapse derailed the innings.

A Fearless Start: Suryavanshi Sets the Tone with Power and Intent

Walking in with the confidence of a player twice his age, Suryavanshi signalled intent from the very first ball, cracking a boundary to set India in motion. Coming off a record-breaking 144 against UAE—a knock that featured the joint second-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian batter—the left-hander continued his irresistible form.

His 45 off 28 balls featured five boundaries and three towering sixes, a display of raw power that left Pakistan’s attack visibly unsettled. Partnering with Priyansh Arya and later Naman Dhir, Suryavanshi stitched together crucial stands, taking India to 50/1 at the end of the powerplay.

The Dramatic Dismissal: Agony at 45, Frustration Boils Over

Suryavanshi’s explosive innings came to a dramatic end on the penultimate ball of the 10th over. Attempting to go straight over long-on off Sufiyan Muqeem, he mistimed the hit, allowing Mohammad Faiq to complete a composed catch. What followed was a tense multi-angle third umpire review to check whether the boundary cushion had shifted—a moment that held both teams in suspense.

The decision stood, and Suryavanshi’s reaction said it all. Slamming his bat into the turf, the youngster walked off visibly frustrated, knowing he had fallen just five runs short of what could have been another headline-grabbing fifty.

Fiery Exchange with Ubaid Shah Lights Up the Contest

Earlier in the innings, Suryavanshi grabbed attention with a spicy on-field exchange with Pakistani pacer Ubaid Shah. After mis-hitting a delivery, the bowler chirped at the teenager—only to receive a confident reply picked up on the stump mic:

“Ball daalna, ja ball daal (Just bowl, go and bowl).”

What followed was the perfect response. Suryavanshi launched the next ball over cover for a scorching boundary, holding the pose as the ball crashed into the fence, leaving the bowler rattled. The moment instantly went viral, adding a new chapter to the India–Pakistan cricket rivalry.

India’s Middle-Order Collapse Undoes the Early Momentum

Once Suryavanshi departed, India’s innings quickly unravelled. From a commanding position, the Jitesh Sharma-led side lost five wickets for just 41 runs in the next eight overs. Naman Dhir’s 35 off 20 kept the scoreboard moving, but the Pakistan bowlers—particularly spin trio Saad Masood, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Maaz Sadaqat—tightened the screws.

Shahid Aziz, with figures of 3/24, led the pace attack superbly as India were bowled out for 136 in 19 overs, far below what their start had promised.

A Rivalry Rekindled: India Must Bowl Out of Their Skin

Defending 137 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium was always going to be a challenge. While the pitch offered some turn, India needed a disciplined, aggressive bowling performance to stay alive in the contest.

But regardless of the final result, the match will be remembered for Suryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay, his rising aura, and a performance that once again established him as the headline act of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025.