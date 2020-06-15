'Subah subah bete se disagreement ho gayi': Shikhar Dhawan shares hilarious video with son Zoravar

While international cricket across the world is yet to begin amid coronavirus crises, Indian star opener Shikhar Dhawan has taken to social media and shared a hilarous video of him with son Zoravar.

Taking to his official Instagram account,the 34-year-old posted a new TikTok video of him with his son in which the duo could be seen arguing with each other.

"Subah subah bete se disagreement ho gayi," Dhawan captioned the post.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took to social media and shared an adorable video of him with wife Prithi Narayanan and their two daughters Adhya and Akhira amid COVID-19 lockdown.

"The home team headed by @prithinarayanan is getting extremely hostile, struggling to even get into the frame. #coviddiaries," Ashwin wrote along with the video.

These days, the cricketers are quite active on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to spending some quality time with their families, players are making the most of this forced break.

Dhawan and Ashwin were scheduled to play for the Delhi Capitals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who had initially postponed the IPL 2020 till April 14, suspended the T20 lucrative tournament indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus crises.