‘Sunday Aana Jaa’: Memes Galore As India Faces Off Pakistan In Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian team is squaring off with Pakistan in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday (February 23) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma’s team India started their Champions Trophy campaign with a win against Bangladesh on Thursday on the back of stellar performances from Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill. Pakistan on the other hand, lost their opening game against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025.

They need to win against Men in Blue to have control over their future in the 2025 Champions Trophy, as it’s a do-or-die game for Pakistan. Fans are waiting to see the likes of Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in action in a high-octane game. They flooded social media with a lot of memes.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Complete squads of India and Pakistan

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah.