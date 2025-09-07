Sunil Chhetri Reveals Virat Kohli Texted Him Fitness Test Results, Compares Him To Ronaldo

Legendary Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri revealed that senior India batter Virat Kohli recently shared his fitness test scores with him from London. Chhetri admitted that receiving such updates was addictive and motivating, as it pushed him to keep working harder as well. Virat Kohli reportedly cleared his fitness test in London a few days ago ahead of India’s upcoming ODI series against Australia. Instead of traveling to Bengaluru, Kohli underwent the test in England and successfully completed it. Sharing the news, Chhetri confirmed that Kohli personally texted him the results.

"A few days back, he (Kohli) was sending me his scores of one of the tests he was doing. It is so addictive, and it is so good to know these kinds of people. On your bad days when you feel a bit lethargic, you see them and think, 'let’s go,'" Chhetri said while speaking on The Desi PL Podcast.

Chhetri compares Kohli with Ronaldo

The Indian football captain also drew a parallel between Kohli and football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, highlighting a trait that both share.

"When you are at the top, everyone wants to be a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo, and for these two to keep their place is unbelievable," Chhetri explained.

He further elaborated on the one quality that unites Kohli and Ronaldo in their approach to excellence.

"I don’t know personally (Cristiano) Ronaldo. I have watched him, studied him. I know Virat (Kohli). The one common thing about these two is that they are just not happy with what they have already achieved," said Chhetri, who has 95 international goals to his name.

"I tried in my whatever way to inculcate the same thing because once when you start getting into that circle where you start thinking about what you have done, good or bad, then you are not on the same track that you want to be," he added.

Kohli prepares for Australia series, Chhetri out of action

While Kohli is set to return to international action in the ODI series against Australia, Sunil Chhetri is currently not part of India’s ongoing campaign. The 41-year-old had come out of retirement earlier this year after being requested by India’s coach Manolo Marquez. However, he is not featuring in the CAFA Nations Cup, where India will play Oman in the third-place match on September 8.

Kohli was last seen in India colours during Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand where India emerged victorious. After that he along with other key performers made his long awaited dream of RCB as IPL 2025 champions as reality.