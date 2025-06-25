Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Team India’s Fielding, Urges End To Optional Practice After England Chase Down 371 In Headingley Test

In what was supposed to be a new dawn under Shubman Gill’s Test captaincy, India suffered a sobering 5-wicket defeat against England in the opening match of the five-Test series at Headingley, Leeds. Despite five Indian batters notching up centuries—a feat rarely seen in a single Test—India were unable to defend a challenging 371-run target, with England’s aggressive batting and India’s sloppy fielding proving to be the defining factors. Ben Duckett was the hero of the day, crafting a sensational 149 off 170 balls that dismantled India’s bowling attack and set the tone for an audacious English chase. Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar did not mince words post-match, slamming India’s subpar fielding as “not Test class” and calling for immediate accountability ahead of the second Test at Edgbaston.

Duckett Destroys India: A Knock for the Ages

England’s top order came out with attacking intent, making a steep chase look routine. Duckett's masterful 149, peppered with 21 boundaries and a stunning reverse-swept six off Ravindra Jadeja, neutralized whatever advantage India hoped to carry into the final day. His 188-run opening stand with Zak Crawley (65) broke the back of the chase early, while Joe Root (53) and debutant Jamie Smith (44) ensured there were no last-minute hiccups.

Duckett’s knock was not only the highest score of the match but also a career-defining effort that exposed India’s tactical flaws and lack of composure under pressure. India’s bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah aside, struggled for rhythm, offering width and failing to maintain sustained pressure.

Five Tons but No Win: India’s Paradox

On paper, India’s batting card was glowing. With centuries from Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant, the team posted two formidable totals. Yet, the inability of the lower order to contribute, combined with fielding lapses at crucial moments, meant that the bowlers were left with little margin for error. It marked India’s third consecutive Test defeat and seventh in their last 12 matches, raising serious questions about tactical execution and on-field discipline.

Gavaskar's Scathing Take: “Not Test Class” Fielding the Root Cause

Speaking to Sony Sports, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar pinpointed India’s sloppy fielding as the primary reason for the loss. “It’s not just about the dropped catches. The outfielding was also below par—just not Test class,” he remarked. Gavaskar also defended the bowlers, especially Bumrah, who toiled hard without much support. “Bumrah bowled exceptionally. But if someone at the other end had kept things tight, it could have been a different story,” he added.

"Optional Practice Should Be Scrapped": Gavaskar’s Wake-Up Call

In a no-nonsense message to the team, Gavaskar urged players to abandon the idea of optional practice ahead of the second Test. “You’ve come here to play for India. Leave optional practice aside. Practice in a way that gives you the best chance to win,” he stated emphatically. He referenced past incidents involving Cheteshwar Pujara’s dedication during optional sessions, subtly critiquing the current squad’s approach to preparation.