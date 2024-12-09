Advertisement
Sunil Gavaskar Dismisses Bumrah's Workload Concerns: 'Rest Is Enough,' Urges Him To Play All 5 Tests

Sunil Gavaskar emphasized Jasprit Bumrah's importance in India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign, urging his inclusion in all matches.

 

Dec 09, 2024
AUS vs IND: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has called for pacer Jasprit Bumrah to feature in all the remaining matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, emphasizing his pivotal role in India’s bowling attack. Bumrah, who recently celebrated his 31st birthday, has been a standout performer for India in the first two Tests, taking 12 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in Perth. However, concerns about his workload and fitness persist, especially after an injury scare on Day 2 of the Adelaide Test, which India lost by ten wickets.

Gavaskar firmly believes Bumrah’s presence is crucial for India to take all 20 opposition wickets in each match. "I would like him to play all five Test matches. You are playing for India; there is no question of workload management unless there is an injury. If he is fit, he has to play," Gavaskar said. He added that with proper management of Bumrah's spells and adequate rest between games, his workload can be handled effectively.

Despite Bumrah’s exceptional performances, India’s bowling unit has struggled to maintain consistency. Rohit Sharma, India’s captain, highlighted the need for other bowlers to step up and share the burden. Speaking after the Adelaide defeat, Rohit stated, "It’s great to have someone like Bumrah, but he cannot do the job all the time. We need others to deliver as well."

India's bowling struggles were evident when Bumrah was out of the attack in Adelaide, as Australian batters capitalized on the lack of discipline from other bowlers. Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana were unable to replicate Bumrah's precision, allowing the Australian lineup to dominate.

Rohit also discussed the importance of workload management for Bumrah, indicating that the team is monitoring his fitness closely. "We want him to be fresh for all five Tests. It’s important to analyze workload with the help of our doctors, physios, and trainers," he said.

The skipper stressed the importance of confidence and responsibility for the other bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Reddy. "These bowlers are new to the team, and it’s crucial to give them confidence. They need to know we trust them to perform," he added.

India will need to regroup quickly as they prepare for the third Test in Brisbane, aiming to level the five-match series.

