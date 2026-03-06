Sunil Gavaskar fumes at Wankhede DJ Over 'Boom Boom Bumrah' chants; Know why he's annoyed

Legendary Indian cricketer and veteran commentator Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his sharp disapproval regarding the conduct of the stadium DJ during India’s high stakes semi final victory over England at the Wankhede Stadium. Gavaskar, known for his traditionalist views on the game, took issue with the timing of crowd engagement during Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling spell.

Critique of In-Game Chants

The controversy erupted when the stadium DJ prompted the Mumbai crowd to begin the "Boom Boom Bumrah" chants precisely as the pacer was in his delivery stride. While Bumrah eventually succeeded in controlling the game during the slog overs, Gavaskar felt the timing of the noise was disruptive to the professional environment of a global event.

“Asking the crowd to chant ‘Boom Boom Bumrah’ while he is bowling is not a good idea. They can do it between overs, but not during the over. This is a World Cup,” Gavaskar remarked while commentating for Star Sports. His primary concern centered on the etiquette of the game, suggesting that such animations should be restricted to the gaps between overs rather than during the live action.

Concerns Over Light Show Distractions

This is not the first time Gavaskar has criticized the modern entertainment elements of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Previously, during India’s virtual quarter final against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, he lashed out at the mid game light shows. He argued that the rapid transition from darkness to bright floodlights during the drinks break could severely hamper a batter’s focus.

“The laser show during the two and a half or three minutes of the drinks break… it’s not easy on the batters, or anybody for that matter. To get your eyes used to the light, to get the bright lights again, you have darkness around you. You have a laser thing going on. This is the World Cup. And for two and a half minutes, do you need this kind of entertainment?” Gavaskar questioned.

Bumrah’s Dominance Despite the Noise

Despite the distractions noted by Gavaskar, Jasprit Bumrah proved to be the decisive factor in the seven run victory. He finished with figures of 1 for 33 from his four overs, claiming the crucial wicket of England captain Harry Brook with his very first delivery.

Bumrah’s mastery was most evident in the death overs, where he conceded only eight and six runs in his final two stints. While Sanju Samson was awarded the Player of the Match for his 89 run knock, Samson himself credited Bumrah for the win. He noted that Bumrah’s ability to keep the free flowing English batters quiet with the old ball was the true difference between the two sides.

Tensions and Milestone Moments

The semi final was also a milestone night for Bumrah, who reached new career heights during the tie. However, Gavaskar’s comments highlight a growing divide between modern "sportainment" and the concentration levels required for elite cricket. As India prepares for the final in Ahmedabad, the debate continues over whether these theatrical elements have a place in the sport's most prestigious tournaments.