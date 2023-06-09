Sunil Gavaskar Slams India’s Top Order Collapse In WTC Final

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar delivered a scathing critique of India’s highly acclaimed top order, specifically addressing captain Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Indian bowlers made a spirited comeback after a deflating first day, but the top order was blown away by the relentless Australian bowling attack.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started off well, but Pat Cummins trapped Rohit in the sixth over. Only three balls later, Scott Boland bewildered Gill, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, another key batsman, falling victim to the Australian attack.

Analysing the failures of the Indian batsmen, Gavaskar acknowledged Rohit's struggles with form since the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking to Star Sports, he said, “I think it's a couple of misjudgements from probably like Shubman Gill, who has been in great form. Losing him was a big blow. Rohit Sharma has not been in the best of touches in the IPL.”

Gavaskar also expressed surprise at Pujara's inability to cover the off stump and suggested that these dismissals could have been avoided with a tighter technique. However, he credited the Australian bowlers for their relentless line and length, which created uncertainty among the Indian batsmen.

Gavaskar commended Ajinkya Rahane on his comeback match. Rahane, who experienced a revival in his career at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during IPL 2023, was not out on 29 off 71 balls at stumps on Day 2. “He has been in excellent form during the IPL. We have witnessed a different Rahane, someone who is willing to take on the bowlers. He used to do that in the past as well. However, as one of the main batsmen, the responsibility may require him to restrain a few shots. But it seems like he has been reborn as a Test player,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar expressed hope that the right-hander could continue to keep the fight and take India close to Australia’s first-innings total.