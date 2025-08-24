Sunil Gavaskar Honoured With Statue At MCA Museum, Calls It A ‘Unique Privilege’

Cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar was left emotional and “at a loss for words” as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) unveiled his statue at the newly built MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The iconic venue, which has witnessed several historic Indian cricketing moments, will now permanently celebrate the contributions of one of the game’s greatest ever batters.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including veteran administrator Sharad Pawar, who also has a statue at the museum. The facility is set to open for public viewing on September 22, 2025, and is expected to draw large crowds of cricket fans.

Gavaskar’s Emotional Reaction

Speaking at the unveiling, a visibly touched Gavaskar said: “I am actually at a loss for words because I am overwhelmed by this unique honour. It doesn’t happen to everybody that there is a statue just outside the museum where there is going to be so much more footfall.”

He added that he never imagined such recognition when he started his cricketing journey, highlighting the deep bond he has shared with the MCA throughout his career. “The Mumbai Cricket Association has been like a mother to me, from my school cricket days to Ranji and then international cricket. It’s been an absolute privilege to play for Mumbai,” Gavaskar said.

A Tribute to His Iconic Milestones

The statue commemorates Gavaskar’s monumental achievement of becoming the first player to reach 10,000 Test runs, a feat he accomplished during the 1987 Ahmedabad Test against Pakistan. Recalling that special memory, the “Little Master” said the statue instantly transported him back to that defining moment.

Donating His “Lucky Cap”

Adding more sentiment to the occasion, Gavaskar donated his prized Dadar Union cap, which he wore during India’s famous 1981 Melbourne Test win over Australia. That match saw Kapil Dev pick up five wickets despite battling a knee injury, making it one of India’s most memorable overseas victories.

An Enduring Legacy

The unveiling of the statue is not just a recognition of Gavaskar’s records and achievements, but also of the values, dedication, and resilience he brought to Indian cricket. From setting new batting standards to inspiring generations, Gavaskar’s impact continues to resonate even decades after his retirement.

With the MCA museum opening soon, cricket fans will have the chance to relive the extraordinary journey of a man who changed the face of Indian batting and became a global ambassador of the game.