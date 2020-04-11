Sunil Gavaskar named captain of Wasim Jaffer's all-time Mumbai XI

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer has picked up his all-time Mumbai XI and named former skipper Sunil Gavaskar as the captain of the team.

The 42-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and listed his greatest Mumbai Playing XI.

Jaffer picked legendary cricketer Gavaskar and current Indian opener Rohit Sharma as the opening pair of his team.

While the third spot is bagged by Dilip Vengsarkar, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar occupy the fourth place in Jaffer's all-time Mumbai XI since 1970.

Vinod Kambli and Chandrakant Pandit have been given the duty to boost the middle-order batting.

Chandrakant has also been named as the wicketkeeper in the squad. There is a tie between Ramesh Powar and Sairaj Bahutule for one spinner's spot.

There is also a tie between Ajit Agarkar and Abdul Ismail for a spot in the bowling attack.



Jaffer's bowling attack also includes Abey Kuruvilla, Padmakar Shivalkar and Padmakar Shivalkar. Ghulam Parkar occupies the 12th spot in Jaffer's Playing XI.

In March, former India opener Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, thus ending his two-decade-long cricketing career. He appeared in 31 Tests for India during his career with the Men in Blue, scoring 1,944 runs at an average of 34.11 with 11 fifties and five centuries.