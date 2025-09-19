Sunil Gavaskar: Rest Jasprit Bumrah vs Oman & Pakistan, Predicts Asia Cup 2025 Final; (No Pakistan)

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has recommended resting Jasprit Bumrah for India's upcoming Asia Cup fixtures against Oman and Pakistan, aiming to ensure the fast bowler’s full fitness for the tournament final scheduled on September 28. Gavaskar emphasized that resting Bumrah would allow India to keep their key bowler fresh and ready for the crucial matches ahead.

Gavaskar also suggested that India’s team management could make a handful of changes to the playing XI for the Group Stage encounter against Oman on September 19. He recommended promoting Tilak Varma higher up the batting order and including Sanju Samson to provide the middle order some valuable batting practice. Gavaskar explained, “I would like to think that India would consider batting first and keep the same opening pair. Maybe number three, Suryakumar Yadav, the skipper, could drop himself down the order, giving Tilak Varma a chance for some time at the crease and allowing Sanju Samson a bit of a hit as well. This would give the batters some practice not just for the game against Pakistan, but also for the upcoming Super 4 matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It’s more about preparing the batters than the bowlers.”

Bumrah's Workload

Regarding Bumrah’s workload, Gavaskar was clear: “I believe Jasprit Bumrah should be rested, perhaps even for the Pakistan game, so he’s available for the bigger match on Sunday, the 28th, which is against Sri Lanka. That’s what India should be looking at. Of course, there will still need to be one bench player included, but Bumrah should be left out for tomorrow’s game to give him rest.” This approach reflects India’s strong position in the tournament after securing qualification to the Super 4 stage, allowing them some flexibility to rest key players.

Question now lies that will Bumrah be rested for the match against Oman.It is likely that Harshit Rana will come into the playing XI to fill the void in the pace bowling department. Rana’s inclusion would give India a fresh option while allowing Bumrah to recover adequately.

Bumrah Currently

In the current Asia Cup campaign, Jasprit Bumrah has taken three wickets, contributing steadily to India’s bowling attack. However, the spinners have, so far, been the standout performers with the ball. The spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel has dominated on the slower pitches in the UAE, playing a critical role in carrying India’s bowling unit. Their able performances complement the pace attack, creating a balanced bowling lineup tackling conditions well.

With the tournament progressing, India’s strategy to manage player workload while maintaining their winning momentum underscores their aim to lift the Asia Cup trophy again and continue their rich legacy in international cricket