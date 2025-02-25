The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has turned into a nightmare for hosts Pakistan, who have been knocked out of the tournament after back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and arch-rivals India. The crushing six-wicket loss to India not only sealed Pakistan’s fate but also reignited debates around their diminishing bench strength. Adding fuel to the fire, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar delivered a brutal verdict, questioning whether even an India B team could overpower Pakistan in their current form.

Pakistan’s Dismal Show: Two Heavy Defeats, Early Exit

The Men in Green entered the tournament with high hopes, backed by home advantage and a passionate fanbase. However, their campaign quickly unraveled. A 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the opening match exposed weaknesses in both their batting and bowling departments. When they faced India in a must-win game, their vulnerabilities were further laid bare.

Pakistan struggled to put up a competitive total, limping to 241 all out in 49.4 overs. Mohammad Rizwan, who started with a boundary, ended up with a strike rate below 60, reflecting Pakistan’s lack of intent. In response, India made light work of the chase, reaching the target in 42.3 overs with Virat Kohli leading from the front with a majestic unbeaten century. With this result and New Zealand’s subsequent win over Bangladesh, Pakistan’s exit was confirmed just six days into the tournament.

Sunil Gavaskar’s Scathing Analysis

Speaking on Sports Today, Sunil Gavaskar minced no words in his assessment of Pakistan’s struggles. Expressing his surprise at their lack of depth, he remarked, “I think a B team certainly can give Pakistan a run for their money. C team, I am not too sure. But a B team will be very, very hard to beat for Pakistan in their current form.”

Gavaskar pointed out that Pakistan has historically been known for producing naturally gifted cricketers, but that trend seems to have declined in recent years. “It’s surprising—this lack of bench strength. Pakistan always had natural talent. They may not have always been technically perfect, but they had an instinctive understanding of the game. Look at Inzamam-ul-Haq, for example. His stance wasn’t something you’d teach a youngster, but he had great temperament, and that made all the difference.”

Pakistan’s Bench Strength Under Scrutiny

The Indian legend’s remarks have once again put the spotlight on Pakistan’s cricketing structure. Despite having the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and domestic white-ball competitions, the team has failed to develop a pipeline of young, match-ready players. Gavaskar compared this to India’s success in nurturing talent through the IPL, which has unearthed numerous stars who seamlessly transition into international cricket.

“How has India produced so many young stars in white-ball cricket? It’s because of the IPL. Players from there have gone on to play in the Ranji Trophy and eventually for India. Pakistan cricket must analyze why they no longer have the bench strength they once did,” Gavaskar emphasized.

Lack of Key Players or a Deeper Crisis?

Pakistan’s struggles were exacerbated by the absence of key players like Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub. However, the bigger concern is the inability to find quality replacements. Imam-ul-Haq, who was brought in as Fakhar’s replacement, managed just 10 runs off 26 balls before running himself out, underscoring the lack of form and confidence in the squad.

Gavaskar noted that while missing star players can impact any team, the real issue lies in Pakistan’s inability to nurture second-string cricketers who can step up when needed. The Indian cricketing system, with its strong domestic foundation and exposure to high-pressure T20 leagues, has allowed even their fringe players to perform at the highest level.