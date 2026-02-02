Sunil Gavaskar sends blunt message to ICC after Pakistan’s India boycott

Pakistan were scheduled to face India on February 15 in Colombo, but the Pakistan government announced that the national team would “not take the field” for the match. The statement approved Pakistan’s participation in the tournament while not explaining skipping the high-profile fixture.

Gavaskar Calls for ICC Intervention

Reacting to the announcement, Gavaskar questioned how a team could selectively choose matches at a global tournament and insisted the ICC must step in to protect the integrity of the competition. The former opener stressed that allowing such decisions would set a dangerous precedent, undermining the very foundation of international sport. According to Gavaskar, global events are built on equal participation, and no team should be permitted to opt out of marquee fixtures without consequences.

Gavaskar’s comments echoed growing concerns within the cricketing fraternity that selective participation damages sporting fairness and credibility. The India-Pakistan clash is one of the most anticipated fixtures in world cricket, and its cancellation impacts fans, broadcasters, and sponsors alike.

The ICC has already expressed discomfort with Pakistan’s stance, stating that selective participation conflicts with the fundamental principles of a global sporting event and urging the Pakistan Cricket Board to explore a mutually acceptable solution.

Backdrop of Bangladesh’s Exit

Pakistan’s decision came shortly after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had refused to send its team to India, citing security concerns, which the ICC rejected after extensive reviews and independent assessments found no credible threat.

Despite weeks of dialogue and reassurances, Bangladesh failed to confirm participation within the deadline, prompting the ICC to uphold the original schedule and name a replacement.

India Enters World Cup in Strong Form

While off-field tensions continue, India remain focused on cricketing matters. The defending champions head into the tournament in excellent form after a dominant 4–1 T20I series win over New Zealand. India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA, and will begin their campaign on February 7.

With Gavaskar’s blunt message adding to the chorus of criticism, the ICC now faces mounting pressure to ensure consistency, fairness, and clarity in its governance. How the world body handles Pakistan’s boycott could shape the future conduct of global cricket tournaments.