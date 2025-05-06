Sunil Gavaskar Slams IPL Uncapped Rule Change, Says It Was Made To Benefit MS Dhoni

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has strongly criticized the IPL’s new retention policy that allows franchises to retain uncapped players those who haven’t played international cricket for over four years for up to ₹4 crore ahead of the auction. Gavaskar believes this rule harms the future of Indian cricket and was seemingly introduced to accommodate MS Dhoni, who now qualifies as uncapped after retiring from international cricket in 2020.

In his recent column for Sportstar, Gavaskar expressed disappointment over how this change is impacting India's cricketing ecosystem. “A whole lot of the players bought for huge amounts simply fade away as their hunger and drive are satiated,” he wrote. “To the franchises, it perhaps doesn’t matter... but Indian cricket takes a bit of a beating at the loss of any player whether he has been successful or not.”

Rule Change Sparks Controversy Around Dhoni

Gavaskar did not mince words when stating that the rule seemed tailor-made to allow Chennai Super Kings to retain their iconic captain, MS Dhoni. “To accommodate Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who became an uncapped player before the auction last year, the limit was raised to ₹4 crore,” he claimed.

The 43-year-old Dhoni continues to be an integral part of the CSK lineup, despite not playing international cricket for nearly five years. While fans cherish his continued presence in the IPL, critics like Gavaskar are questioning whether such rules blur the line between legacy and fairness.

‘Young Players Lose Hunger’

Gavaskar also sounded the alarm over the negative effect the money-rich league is having on budding Indian cricketers. He said that players often lose their edge after receiving large sums in the IPL, which affects their overall growth and commitment to the sport.

“Most of the guys who suddenly become crorepatis are overwhelmed... by their sudden good fortune and then by the nervousness of rubbing shoulders with those they have admired,” he said. “They are often not even part of their State's squad of top 30 players.”

A Warning to the System

The former Indian captain’s remarks serve as a reminder that while the IPL has revolutionized Indian cricket financially and globally, it must also take responsibility for nurturing young talent sustainably. Gavaskar’s comments reignite the ongoing debate over balancing legacy with merit, and whether current structures reward stardom over potential.

As the IPL continues to evolve, voices like Gavaskar's could be instrumental in shaping reforms that protect the integrity of Indian cricket and offer fair opportunities to the country's emerging talent.