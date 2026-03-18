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NewsCricketSunil Gavaskar sparks storm with Abrar Ahmed's remark as Azeem Rafiq fires back, calling it “vile stuff”
ABRAR AHMED

Sunil Gavaskar sparks storm with Abrar Ahmed's remark as Azeem Rafiq fires back, calling it “vile stuff”

Gavaskar’s comments on Abrar Ahmed spark backlash as Azeem Rafiq hits back, calling them “vile” in a growing cricket controversy.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Gavaskar’s remarks directly link franchise cricket decisions with national security concerns.
  • Azeem Rafiq’s strong quotes intensify the debate beyond India into global cricket discourse.
  • Abrar Ahmed’s signing exposes the growing tension between global leagues and political sensitivities.
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Sunil Gavaskar sparks storm with Abrar Ahmed's remark as Azeem Rafiq fires back, calling it “vile stuff”“This is absolutely ridiculous & should be condemned… Vile stuff from Gavaskar” — Azeem Rafiq reacts as Abrar Ahmed’s Hundred signing sparks controversy. Photo Credit – X

The signing of Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed by SunRisers Leeds in The Hundred 2026 has triggered a major controversy, with Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks drawing a sharp and public backlash from Azeem Rafiq. Within hours of Gavaskar questioning Indian-owned franchises for signing Pakistani players, Rafiq hit back, calling the comments “absolutely ridiculous & should be condemned” and “vile stuff from Gavaskar,” pushing the debate beyond cricket into politics. This is no longer just about a player auction. It has evolved into a flashpoint involving IPL ownership, India-Pakistan tensions, and the global future of franchise cricket.

Also Read: IPL vs T20I umpire salary explained: Why IPL pays more

Why Gavaskar’s remarks sparked outrage

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Sunil Gavaskar, writing in his Mid-Day column, criticised IPL-linked franchises in The Hundred for signing Pakistani players, raising concerns tied to national interest.

Key excerpts from Gavaskar’s remarks:

  • “The furore… is hardly surprising”
  • Payments made to players eventually go to their government through taxes
  • “If the owner is Indian then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties. It’s as simple as that”
  • Questioned whether winning a tournament is more important than Indian lives

He also suggested that overseas figures like Daniel Vettori may not fully understand the implications, placing responsibility on franchise owners.

These comments triggered immediate reactions because they directly linked cricketing decisions with geopolitical consequences.

Azeem Rafiq’s explosive response

Pakistan-born former England cricketer Azeem Rafiq responded strongly on social media, rejecting Gavaskar’s stance outright.

Rafiq wrote:

  • “This is absolutely ridiculous & should be condemned…”
  • “How are these comments acceptable?”
  • “I don’t care how many runs you have scored. Vile stuff from Gavaskar.”

His remarks quickly gained traction, amplifying the controversy across cricketing circles.

Rafiq’s voice carries weight due to his role in exposing institutional racism in English cricket, which adds credibility and intensity to his criticism.

Why Abrar Ahmed’s signing is significant

Abrar Ahmed’s £190,000 (approx Rs 2.34 crore) deal is more than just a tactical signing. It represents a rare instance of a Pakistan cricketer joining a team linked to IPL ownership.

Why this matters:

  • IPL franchises are expanding their footprint into global leagues
  • India-Pakistan political tensions often restrict player movement
  • This signing challenges an informal but long-standing boundary

From a cricketing standpoint, the decision was purely strategic.

Head coach Daniel Vettori clarified that the franchise turned to Abrar after missing out on England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, highlighting his variations and effectiveness, particularly in powerplays.

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