Sunil Gavaskar Unhappy With Ravindra Jadeja’s Knock After India’s Lord’s Test Defeat, 'Could Have Taken The Odd Chance...'

Team India’s defeat in the third Test at Lord’s has not only tilted the series 2-1 in England’s favour but also ignited a fierce debate around the team’s approach in crunch situations. At the centre of the storm is Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 61 off 181 balls — the slowest fifty of his Test career — which, despite its grit, failed to get India across the line. Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar didn’t mince words, openly questioning Jadeja’s tactics in the final stretch of the run chase. “You could say that Jadeja could have taken the odd chance… especially when Joe Root and Shoaib Bashir were bowling. But full marks to him,” Gavaskar said on Sony Sports, mixing praise with pointed critique.

India’s Lower-Order Resistance Falls Agonisingly Short

Chasing a modest 193 at Lord’s, India began Day 5 needing 135 runs with six wickets in hand. However, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer unleashed a lethal spell, reducing the visitors to 119/8 before lunch. From there, it was a matter of survival and hope, as Jadeja stitched gritty stands with Jasprit Bumrah (35 runs in 22 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (23 in 13 overs). The all-rounder kept India in the game, whittling the target down to just 23, before a cruel inside edge off Bashir saw Siraj’s leg bail fall — and with it, India's hopes.

Gavaskar's Tactical Take: ‘Time to Take a Chance’

While praising Jadeja's temperament, Gavaskar pointed out key moments where a calculated risk might have changed the outcome. Speaking to Sports Tak, he said:

“When Bashir was bowling and Stokes was at mid-off, Jadeja could’ve gone for a boundary. Especially when Joe Root was bowling — that was the time to take the initiative.”

Gavaskar’s insight touched on the field placements and match-up opportunities that India perhaps failed to exploit. His remarks underline a recurring concern with India’s lower-order batting — whether survival instincts are overriding match-winning aggression in pressure situations.

England’s Bowling Brilliance in Focus

Stokes and Archer claimed three wickets each, with Archer’s one-handed return catch to dismiss Washington Sundar earning special praise. Chris Woakes chipped in at critical junctures, dismissing Nitish Reddy just before lunch to break a stubborn stand. Brydon Carse’s short-ball tactics and consistent pressure from England’s bowlers meant Jadeja was constantly batting on a tightrope, with little room for error or adventure.

Jadeja’s Knock: Heroic or Hesitant?

There is no doubting the courage in Jadeja’s innings — facing 181 balls under relentless pressure, shielding the tail, and dragging India within touching distance of a miraculous win. Yet, the question Gavaskar raises is valid in the Test match context: Was there a better moment to take calculated risks?

Jadeja’s knock has now sparked a broader conversation: in modern Test cricket, where strike rotation and pressure on bowlers are key, does ultra-defensiveness help or hinder the team cause in a low chase scenario?

Heading to Manchester With Momentum Shift

With this victory, England now lead the five-match series 2-1, having also won the opener in Leeds. The action moves next to Manchester, where India must regroup, reframe their batting strategy, and address the lower-order scoring crisis. All eyes will be on how India respond — and whether Gavaskar’s words spark any tactical introspection within the dressing room.