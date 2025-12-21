Sunil Gavaskar Unhappy With Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Says, 'Ghar Pe Kisiko Bolo Nazar Utar De'

Legendary former India captain Sunil Gavaskar shared a heartfelt moment with Shubman Gill after the young batter failed to make the cut for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. The two were on the same flight back from Ahmedabad when Gavaskar chose to console Gill following the disappointment of the snub.

During the journey, Gavaskar jokingly suggested that Gill’s recent run of misfortune, marked by freak injuries and a dip in form, could be the result of an “evil eye.” In a light-hearted but traditional piece of advice, the batting great encouraged Gill to ask a family elder to perform a ‘nazar utaar’ ritual to ward off bad luck.

Sunil Gavaskar’s advice for Shubman Gill

Beyond this personal interaction, Gavaskar has emerged as one of the strongest supporters of the 26-year-old on a public platform. At a time when fans and several experts have raised concerns over Gill’s T20 strike rate, Gavaskar expressed genuine surprise at the selection committee’s decision to leave him out of the World Cup squad.

Speaking on air during discussions surrounding the squad announcement, the Indian great admitted that he was taken aback by Gill’s omission, stressing that a batter of his technical quality should not be written off so quickly.

While the selectors’ choices have earned appreciation from those who advocate the inclusion of aggressive T20 specialists, Gavaskar has remained firm in his belief that “class is permanent.” He argued that Gill’s recent struggles were nothing more than a temporary dip caused by a long break from competitive cricket. Gavaskar also highlighted Gill’s consistent performances in the Indian Premier League as proof of his ability to succeed in the shortest format.

In backing Gill, Gavaskar has found support from other former cricketers, including Ashish Nehra, who have also expressed confidence in the batter’s ability to bounce back strongly.

Explaining his stance on Star Sports, Gavaskar said,

“Not a bit of a surprise, it is a surprise. Because he’s a class act. Quality batter, who’s had a fabulous season with the bat. Yes, I know he struggled for these few matches against South Africa. But you know, class always tells in the end. You know, form is always a little temporary.”

Gavaskar on Shubman Gill’s T20I form

Gavaskar offered a measured assessment of Gill’s recent T20 struggles, attributing them largely to the challenge of returning after a prolonged absence from the game. He pointed out that regaining rhythm following a lengthy layoff is never easy, particularly in T20 cricket, where batters are expected to be aggressive from the first delivery.

Reiterating his faith in Gill’s credentials, Gavaskar added,

“We’ve seen in the IPL, he’s very, very good. So the T20 format is not something strange for him.”

The interaction between Gavaskar and Gill has since drawn widespread attention among cricket fans. During the flight from Ahmedabad, Gavaskar was accompanied by India captain Suryakumar Yadav and an injured Gill. The former opener used the opportunity to speak to the young batter, offering reassurance after a phase marked by injuries and the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup squad.

Highlighted Gill's Injuries

Rather than focusing on technical adjustments or tactical advice, Gavaskar chose a more personal approach. He remarked that Gill’s recent injuries appeared unusually unfortunate and poorly timed, preventing him from settling into a consistent rhythm. The former India captain therefore advised Gill to seek a traditional remedy to counter what he described as a spell of bad luck.

Elaborating on the conversation, Gavaskar said,

“I said that some of these injuries that he’s had have been a little freakish. And therefore you know that neck injury and then, of course, the knee injury. I said, Ghar pe kisiko bolo nazar utar de. You know, because we believe in that. We believe in ki kabhi kabhi nazar lag jaati hain.”