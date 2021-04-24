हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mithali Raj

Sunil Gavaskar wants Mithali Raj & Co. to imbibe Virat Kohli’s aggression

Mithali Raj indicated that the 2022 50-over World Cup in New Zealand will be her "swansong" after 23 illustrious years in international cricket. 

Sunil Gavaskar wants Mithali Raj &amp; Co. to imbibe Virat Kohli’s aggression
Sunil Gavaskar wants Mithali Raj & Co. to imbibe Virat Kohli’s aggression

If something Virat Kohli is well-known for apart from his top-class batting skills then it is his on-field aggression. Right from his initial days in the international circuit, the India men's cricket team skipper has never allowed the opposition to dominate him and has always maintained a tough demeanour while on the pitch. 

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar feels the Indian women's cricket team should take some inspiration from the right-handed batsman and look to be more aggressive on the pitch. 

"I was with my wife at Lord's watching the 2017 Women ODI World Cup final. What I saw was that English girls came hard at your lower order and intimidated them with their attitude," Gavaskar said during the virtual launch of the book '1971: The Beginning of India's Cricketing Greatness', published by Harper Collins and co-authored by Boria Majumdar and Gautam Bhattacharya, which was also being attended by India women's team ODI captain Mithali Raj.

"I would want the girls to glare back at the opposition instead of looking down. I feel body language is a very important aspect. Look at Virat Kohli, he stares at opposition and the rest of the team does that," he added.  

Meanwhile, Mithali indicated that the 2022 50-over World Cup in New Zealand will be her "swansong" after 23 illustrious years in international cricket. The 38-year-old Mithali, arguably, the finest woman cricketer that India has ever produced, also said that she is seriously looking for some good seam bowling options for the lively New Zealand tracks that will be on offer next year.

"It's been 21 years of international cricket and I know 2022 is my swansong, The World Cup. The last year is equal to the 20 years of my international cricket," she said.

Mithali, the only women batter with 7000 plus ODI runs, also spoke about how she had to keep herself motivated during the COVID-19 times which also pushed the global event by one year.

"I know we are in difficult times but it takes a lot out of me to keep working on my fitness. I am not getting any younger, in fact I am getting older and I know the importance of fitness," Mithali said. "The importance of being in a very good emotional and mental set-up, knowing that there will be very few tours before the World Cup."

- with PTI inputs 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mithali Raj
Next
Story

Sachin Tendulkar to donate blood plasma for COVID-19 patients, thanks fans in video message - WATCH

Must Watch

PT9M13S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day