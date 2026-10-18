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Sunil Gavaskar warns India against searching for Hardik Pandya’s replacement after West Indies T20I Series

Sunil Gavaskar believes India should stop looking for a direct replacement for Hardik Pandya and instead focus on building a balanced bowling attack with four specialist bowlers and all-rounders. The India legend praised Naman Dhir’s all-round potential and warned that prioritising batting depth until No. 8 could weaken the team’s bowling.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 12:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar warns India against searching for Hardik Pandya’s replacement after West Indies T20I Series
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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