/Sunil Gavaskar warns India against searching for Hardik Pandya’s replacement after West Indies T20I Series

"Somebody like Naman Dhir, who's more of a batter but who can come in and bowl two or three overs. Axar Patel, who can bowl his four overs. We sometimes get a little bit carried away with trying to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable. If you can't find somebody of his calibre, then go with somebody who will do a slightly different job," he added.