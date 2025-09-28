Beware Pakistan! Gavaskar Issues Big Warning Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Final

India legend Sunil Gavaskar has delivered a strong warning to Pakistan’s bowlers ahead of the Asia Cup final, singling out Abhishek Sharma’s exceptional form and intent. Gavaskar, speaking to India Today, remarked, “Abhishek Sharma, in particular, won’t let opportunities slip by. He’s been in good form with three half-centuries and, despite an unfortunate run-out that cost him a potential century, he’s likely to aim for another big innings possibly even a three-figure score” .

Unstoppable Abhi

Abhishek leads the run charts in Asia Cup 2025, having scored 309 runs so far for India. His recent performance against Pakistan was notable, where he smashed a vital 74 to steer India to a successful run chase of 172 at the start of the Super 4 stage. Heading into the final on September 28, expectations are high for him to continue delivering standout performances. The left-hander’s consistent run of half-centuries puts him among the key players to watch for the big match against their arch-rivals.

Advice

Gavaskar also offered advice to Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, whose form has been underwhelming in this tournament, accumulating only 71 runs across five innings. “He’s undoubtedly a class player. All I would suggest is that he give himself three or four deliveries in the middle to assess the conditions—check for pace, bounce, or turn. Watching from the dugout and stepping onto the field can feel very different,” Gavaskar explained. He further added, “Sometimes, if a batter is ahead, it might seem like there’s nothing in the pitch, but it’s always better to take a few balls to gauge the conditions before playing your natural game” .

For the first time in Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the final. India have already won both encounters with Pakistan in this year’s competition, setting up a highly charged showdown to determine the champions .

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan squads

Indian cricket team: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan cricket team: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim